Jake Dwyer Band performs their new album release show April 1

With a palette of psychedelic-infused blues rock, a new album from Jonesborough’s Jake Dwyer Band is just around the corner.

Look for the Jake Dwyer Band to play their new album in full on Friday, April 1, at The Hideaway in Johnson City. Dwyer, for years an expansive participant in the local music scene, leads his band’s debut album.

“We are a band that kind of has blues rock roots,” said Dwyer, 30. “I’m influenced by the Appalachian area. I have a psychedelic jam band history. There’s a lot of delay and reverb in my soul. I like that retro sound.”

A seven-track exploration of personal relationships and travails, Dwyer’s album “Late” has a a strong, beating heart. It strikes cobra-like, stealth music with retro vibes in a contemporary world, with considerable bite.

“This is something that has been coming along for a long time,” Dwyer said. “It comes across as something I wanted to do, the story I wanted to tell.”

Recorded in the span of one day in Dwyer’s home studio in Jonesborough, the album provides an unabashed look into Dwyer’s past handful of years. No filters. No pedal-on-the-gas speedsters.

It’s a measured album of seven methodical and wholly infectious tales gleaned from the life of long-haired and bearded Jake Dwyer.

“I’m an emotional human,” he said. “You can see what I’m focused on at different times of my life.”

Women do make Dwyer’s record go around. Primarily, though, just one woman.

“It’s not all positive,” Dwyer said. “It shares some of my lower times. The story I wanted to tell, it tells about my life, my romantic life during one certain period of time. It was weighted on my chest.”

Sonically, Dwyer’s album recalls early Neil Young and Crazy Horse albums. Tunes including “Weak” and “Weight of It All” resonate like systematic drags across razor wire. Light touches of psychedelia suggest experiences of the mind-blowing sort.

Dwyer’s lyrics match the album’s steely mix of music. One’s love life can indeed be a sharpened and bloody experience.

“I thought, ‘Is this too personal?’” Dwyer said. “Well, some of my favorite albums are the ones that draw you in, that are personal.”

Frankly, it’s hard to sound happy when one sounds sad. And so it goes with such songs as “Late” and “Interstate.”

“Jake Quillin’s mom told him one time that you’ve got to be sad to sing the blues,” Dwyer said.

As mentioned, many of the album’s songs emanate from Dwyer’s experiences with one woman in particular. Flames of attractions sparked, they struck, and yet in time, they flamed out.

“I met her at The Hideaway,” he said. “I was playing in the band, Mind Modes. She was in there, dancing, and came up to me afterward. Over time, I got to know her closer. She was something special, for sure.”

Reflected in Dwyer’s mellow melancholic album, life’s up and life’s downs echo like the clanging of a badly beaten broken heart. It’s art that bleeds.

“I want people to understand where I’m coming from,” Dwyer said. “I try to keep it relatable.”

