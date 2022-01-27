Indoor entertainment returns as Barter Theatre acting company announces full year of shows on multiple stages for 2022

Want to go? Tickets for Barter’s spring season will be available for purchase online at bartertheatre.com and via the box office starting Feb. 8. Tickets for subsequent seasons will become available over the upcoming months. Call 276-628-3991.

ABINGDON, Va. — Katy Brown is glad be back inside the Barter Theatre.

The producing artistic director is doubly excited to announce the 2022 season of shows that will bring Barter Theatre back to its two indoor stages in Abingdon, Virginia — even while leaving the option of going back to the Moonlite Drive-In Movie Theatre as a possibility.

“People love the Moonlite,” said Brown. “But it’s clear our patrons want to be back indoors.”

The Moonlite was used to keep the acting company alive through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Moonlite offered an outdoor space for shows.

Yet now, with vaccines widely available, the Barter has been able to open the doors again at its main Gilliam Stage and the smaller Smith Theatre.

“People have really, really enjoyed being back inside,” Brown said.

Shows returned to the main stage last fall.

Still, Brown is most excited to be back at the Smith Theatre — still known to many as Barter Stage II.

“It is a very special place to all of our hearts. Everything that you get in theater, you get double in that small space. It’s the intimacy and the immediacy.”

‘Common Ground’

Barter Theatre’s season features a full year of shows for 2022, Brown said.

The theme is “Common Ground.”

“In each show this season, you will see people who have deep differences finding their strength in one another,” Brown said.

“Barter is a place to come together to celebrate what unifies us. And this season reminds us that it’s often the jagged edges between us that make us into the puzzle pieces that will finally fit together.”

Certainly, it’s been a puzzle for Brown to keep Barter Theatre alive during a worldwide pandemic that has cost more than 5.6 million lives across the globe in little more than two years.

Now, indoors, the Barter takes safety precautions, asking patrons to bring vaccine cards to attend shows.

Anchor shows

Each season, the Barter produces what Brown terms “anchor shows” — the big productions.

For spring, that’s “Kentucky Spring,” running April 23 to May 22 at the Gilliam Stage.

“It’s got incredible music. It’s set right here,” Brown said. “It celebrates that magic in this land that we live in.”

Come summer, look for “9 to 5,” a working woman’s story with music by Dolly Parton. It runs June 3 to Aug. 21 at the Gilliam Stage.

That show had been scheduled for 2020 but was canceled, Brown said.

“There’s nothing better than Dolly Parton,” Brown said.

Fall’s big show is “Murder on the Orient Express,” slated for Sept. 3 to Nov. 5 at the Gilliam Stage.

It’s a great mystery, Brown said. “It’s going to be a feast. The technical elements in it are just going to be fantastic.”

With Christmas, look for “It’s a Wonderful Life,” running Nov. 12 to Dec. 28 at Gilliam Stage.

This show, according to Brown, “keeps the whole cast onstage all the time. It’s this real community feeling. It celebrates the whole town.”

On the marquee

Other shows coming up this year include:

» “Romeo & Juliet,” March 31 – April 16, Gilliam Stage

» “Jack & the Beanstalk,” April 26 – May 14, Gilliam Stage

» “Every Brilliant Thing,” May 20 – Aug. 20, Smith Theatre

» “My Imaginary Pirate,” June 8 – July 9, Smith Theatre

» “Always a Bridesmaid,” June 17 – Aug. 20, Gilliam Stage

» “Airness,” June 30 – Aug. 20, Smith Theatre

» “Sleeping Beauty,” July 12 – Aug. 6, Smith Theatre

» “Ripcord,” Sept. 16 –Nov. 5, Gilliam Stage

» “The Royale,” Sept. 29 – Nov. 5, Smith Theatre

» “Over the River and Through the Woods,” Nov 19 – Dec. 24, Smith Theatre

» “All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” Nov. 29 – Dec. 23, Gilliam Stage.

