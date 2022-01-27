Iconic ‘Here’s Your Sign’ comedian Bill Engvall delivers two final Bristol shows on Sunday, Jan. 30

If You Go » Who: Bill Engvall » When: Sunday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. » Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $53-$87 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: https://billengvall.com

Here’s your sign: Better see legendary comedian Bill Engvall while you can.

Engvall will retire from taking his distinctive brand of standup comedy on the road by year’s end. His retirement announced last August, the “Here’s Your Sign” comedian marks more than 40 years onstage.

Fans of Engvall’s blue-collar comedy have two opportunities to see him locally. The Grammy-nominated performer will appear for two shows on Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. Good tickets remain available.

“Coming to Bristol!” said Bill Engvall, by phone from his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. “This is one of the first stops on my retirement tour.”

His previous appearances in Bristol occurred two years ago at the Paramount.

“With this show in Bristol, it will be a mixture of new stuff and old standbys,” Engvall, 64, said. “Just be real. That’s one of the reasons why I love Bristol. Just be real.”

A native of Galveston, Texas, Engvall constructed a career in comedy around the catchphrase “Here’s Your Sign,” which Engvall uses to punctuate stories about stupid people asking stupid questions. (Wearing an “I’m Stupid” sign would let people know who to avoid, Engvall jokes.) Already ensconced in rural-based comedy, he belonged to a style that encompassed such fellow comedians as Jeff Foxworthy. Well, Foxworthy had his “You Might Be a Redneck If …” tagline.

Engvall came up with his when he signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1996. They reissued his first album, this time titled “Here’s Your Sign.”

“If it wasn’t for ‘Here’s Your Sign,’ you and I probably wouldn’t be talking right now,” Engvall said. “Larry [the Cable Guy] had ‘Git ’er done.’ Jeff [Foxworthy] had ‘You Might Be a Redneck If.’ I’m the ‘Here’s Your Sign’ guy.”

He followed two years later with another hit album, “Dorkfish.” Sure enough, several “Here’s Your Sign” selections turned up in that album. Then along came the year 2000 and the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.

Engvall toured with Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Ron White. It spawned six tours, three feature films, a television show and a satellite radio show.

“Obviously, the Blue Collar Comedy tours were huge,” Engvall said. “We thought it would be successful, but we couldn’t have known it would be that huge. There were Blue Collar dolls, for gosh sakes.”

Litanies of opportunities accompanied Engvall’s elevated star. Among them, he made it to the finals during the 17th season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I was going to turn it down. My wife said, ‘I think you might want to do this,’” Engvall said. “From about the third week of the show, I was on the road. When they introduced me as being from ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ the room would explode.”

And to think, Engvall built a worldwide name for himself on his ability to make people laugh.

“It’s the best,” Engvall said. “There’s nothing better when you’re doing your show and you’re on the same wavelength with them, and [laughter] is just rolling.”

But now Engvall is retiring. No doubt some people wonder why, particularly when he’s still well within his ability to sell tickets and inspire people to laugh.

“All I ever wanted to be when I got into this business was for people to leave my show feeling better than when they came,” Engvall said. “I say in my show that this has been great, but I want to be a husband and granddad now. They get it.”

Two years ago, before he took the stage at the Paramount in Bristol, Engvall said he has “the greatest job in the world.” Imagine saying goodbye to that.

“I’ll be sad. I’m sure there will be times when it hits me, but it’s time,” Engvall said. “I’m so thankful it worked out.”

Into our homes and hometowns, Engvall’s been a 40-year presence. As with Johnny Carson, when the curtain falls and the lights go out, America will still remember Bill Engvall.

He made us laugh.

“I look back and think, it’s been magical,” Engvall said. “It’s been a magical journey.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.