‘Humor Me: The Art of Laughter,’ a new exhibit at the William King Museum of Art, celebrates the strange and silly

Want to Go? » “Humor Me: The Art of Laughter” is on display through July 3 at the William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive, Abingdon, Virginia. Admission to the museum is always free. Call 276-628-5005. Visit williamkingmuseum.org.

ABINGDON, Va. — Alyssa Justice wants you to get happy.

And she’s got the perfect ticket: a new exhibit called “Humor Me,” now on display at the William King Museum of Art.

“What makes this show special is that this exhibition is full of works that are stunning, strange and silly,” said Justice, the museum’s director of marketing.

“From a 9-foot-tall Franken-Chicken statue that’s Frankenstein and a chicken fused together, to pop-culture illustrations so small you have to use a magnifying glass to see them, the diversity of ‘Humor Me’ will open your eyes to the possibilities of what ‘fine art’ can be.”

In the age of COVID-19, it seems that the world around us has become dull and gray, says Justice.

Yet that’s a primary reason why the museum has set the stage for “Humor Me: The Art of Laughter.”

This show aims to provide a bit of joy. It’s on display through July 3.

“Humor Me” offers many different types of humor, and often humorous art is not considered “fine art,” said Anna Buchanan, a curator at the museum.

The group exhibition, “Humor Me,” aims to challenge such notions.

Neon Artist Danielle James pairs neon shapes and text with unexpected imagery to create a work of art that takes on a whole new and often funny meaning.

Also here: Brett Cook is a local artist whose comic series “Slime Punk” has captured attention. In this exhibit, you can see a typical or not-so-typical “Slime Punk” adventure unfold.

For more: Artist Emily Schubert has been an artist in residence at Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts; her costume designs feature her “Sense Monster” series. A conglomeration of mouths and noses grace the body that adorns them in a humorous performance piece, aimed to make us smile and awaken the child within us, Buchanan said.

Johnson City artist Jay Flack offers the viewer his take on pop culture superheroes, the legendary Bigfoot and aliens. His stylized characters have captured the contemporary regional art scene.

In “Humor Me: The Art of Laughter,” Justice says you can see additional work by artists such as Kelsie Tyson.

“People should come see this show because it is not just for the art aficionado in your life,” Justice said. “This show is for everyone who simply loves to laugh.”