Grunge’s Gin Blossoms bring 30th anniversary tour of 1992’s ‘New Miserable Experience’ to The Cameo on Feb. 22

If You Go » Who: Gin Blossoms » When: Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. » Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: $49-$59 » Info: 276-296-1234 » Web, audio and video: www.ginblossoms.net

American rock radio and MTV hummed to the melodic strains of alternative rock during the early 1990s.

Grunge rock gave the world Seattle’s Pearl Jam and Nirvana. Tempe, Arizona, birthed the Gin Blossoms.

Led by lead singer Robin Wilson, the Gin Blossoms celebrate 30 years of their breakthrough album, “New Miserable Experience,” throughout 2022. The tour brings them to Bristol on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at The Cameo Theater on the Virginia side of State Street.

“It’s been 33 years since we formed the band,” Wilson said by phone from Tempe, Arizona. “At first, I wanted to be a local rock star.”

Quickly, the Gin Blossoms built a stout following throughout the greater Phoenix area. Their wants simple, the sound straightforward.

“I used to dream of being in a local rock band,” Wilson said. “I grew up, and now I’m a member of the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame.”

Formed in the late 1980s, the Gin Blossoms issued their debut album, “Dusted,” in 1989. An independent release, the album featured the quintet’s eventual breakthrough single, “Hey Jealousy.”

Penned by the band’s guitarist, the late Doug Hopkins, the song led to their signing with major label A&M Records. Re-recorded and included on “New Miserable Experience,” “Hey Jealousy” brought the band to national audiences.

“I remember coming home from the tour [in 1993],” Wilson said. “I would sit with my roommate, playing Sega Genesis and watching MTV. I looked up, and there we were, on MTV.”

Within weeks, “Hey Jealousy” zoomed into the public consciousness. Not only did it resonate among alternative rock stables, the propulsive rocker gravitated to Billboard’s Pop Top 40 and grew to worldwide smash status.

Even today, one can hear the Gin Blossoms’ “Hey Jealousy” in supermarkets and Walmarts across the country.

“It was so weird and so great to be a part of the big rock ’n’ roll story,” Wilson said. “The sound we established … we were heavily influenced by the Replacements. R.E.M. was a touchstone for us. We were on the path. We stand on the shoulders of giants.”

Three more hit singles, including a jangly “Found Out About You,” followed “Hey Jealousy” throughout 1994. Two years and multiple tours with such bands as The Spin Doctors later, the Gin Blossoms issued another million-selling album, “Congratulations I’m Sorry.”

Once again, hits spewed forth in the sing-along style of the Gin Blossoms. Alas …

“Personally, we were in turmoil,” Wilson said. “When we were out there on the road in ’96 with The Goo Goo Dolls and Neil Young, there was lots of turmoil. Opening for Bryan Adams in soccer stadiums, that was glorious. Being on David Letterman, that was glorious. But we were pulling in different directions. Show biz was messing us up.”

By early 1997, the Gin Blossoms broke up. Essentially, 1996 amounted to a nonstop rollercoaster ride. Sometimes too wild and divisive, sometimes unimaginably adventurous and unpredictable.

For instance, the Gin Blossoms appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman” in 1996 with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley from KISS. They performed KISS’ “Christine Sixteen,” on which Wilson sang lead while standing between the two rock star behemoths during the appearance.

“I remember thinking, ‘Jesus Christ, these guys are so tall,’” Wilson said. “That was a dream come true for me. When I was in sixth grade, I used to dream of playing with KISS. My first concert was Cheap Trick opening for KISS.”

The Gin Blossoms regrouped in 2002. A handful of albums, including 2018’s “Mixed Reality,” built upon their hooks-laden signatures of danceable melodies and personable lyrics.

But none match the impact and import of 1992’s “New Miserable Experience.” To acknowledge the album’s 30th anniversary, the Gin Blossoms will play it in its entirety on tour this year and in Bristol.

“They’re going to see a veteran group perform with confidence and enthusiasm,” Wilson said. “We’ll start with a couple of songs then get into the album. It’s a reasonably good rock show.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.