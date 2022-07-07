‘God Willing, We’ll See Each Other Again: The Life and Work of William Fields’ opens July 28 at William King

If You Go » “God Willing, We’ll See Each Other Again: The Life and Work of William Fields” opens July 28. A public reception is being held on Sept. 1, 6-8 p.m., at the William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive, in Abingdon. » Call 276-628-5005.

The art of the late William Fields comes to life this summer at the William King Museum of Art.

“God Willing, We’ll See Each Other Again: The Life and Work of William Fields” arrives at the museum July 28 and remains on exhibit through Dec. 4.

Fields offered a simple frame of advice: Take each step “one day at a time.”

This was the advice Fields gave to so many, Anna Buchanan, the curator of this exhibit, said.

The phrase implies living in the moment and focusing on the time we have today, Buchanan said.

“William was a teacher, a mentor, a historian, an artist, a poet, a father, a husband and a friend,” Buchanan said.

Fields was born Sept. 1, 1951, and passed away from COVID-19 Aug. 31, 2021.

Fields lived in the moment so wholeheartedly that he was able to capture that moment with such reverence and detail.

“I met William Fields when he came in to apply for our biennial exhibition, ‘From These Hills.’ He handed me a flash drive with his work on it. As I clicked through the slide show of his works, I was awestruck by his images. William Fields’ artwork captures moments in his memory, rendered in such a unique style that one cannot help but stare at the images,” Buchanan said.

Fields was and remains a painter of this region, whose emotive works exhibit an extraordinary style, Buchanan said.

“Fields’ use of black and white with accents of color lead the viewer to distinguish between important characters in the narrative of each piece. Despite these narratives being scenes from William’s memory, these scenes are made personal through William’s use of line. His use of line creates a picture plane that literally draws the viewer into the painting and makes the viewer a part of the scene,” Buchanan said.

“Before William would end a phone call, he would always say, ‘God willing, we’ll see each other again,’” Buchanan said. “These are actually the last words that William said to me after I met with him about applying for one of our art exhibits. This phrase is where the show’s title comes from. I feel that it is a title of remembrance, but it is also one of hope.”

Although Fields’ work reflects memories of his own life, his art figures tell a story in which the viewer plays a part, Buchanan said.

“I knew when I first saw William’s artwork on that flash drive, that he needed a solo exhibit and I was so close to asking him then and there, but I thought, ‘No, I’ll ask him at the reception for From These Hills.’ My biggest regret is not asking him if he wanted a solo exhibit right then and there, because he never got to come to the From These Hills reception. William found out that his work was accepted into our From These Hills exhibit, but he passed away a couple weeks before the reception,” Buchanan said.

This exhibit “God Willing, We’ll See Each Other Again: The Life and Work of William Fields” is a retrospective exhibit of his artwork - from examples of his first paintings to when he found his own style and flourished in his creations.

