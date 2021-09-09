Georgia rockers Blackberry Smoke make their BR&RR debut Saturday night at the State Street Stage

For instance, there was one of many times when Starr encountered ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons on the road. He’s Starr’s favorite guitarist, a thought not lost on Gibbons.

“I sat with him once when we were on the road, and we passed the guitar back and forth, and that was about the coolest experience in my life,” Starr said. “He gave me the guitar. Man, it’s great. If I leave this world with nothing else, I’ve got that.”

Time passed in the form of years before such perks landed in Blackberry Smoke’s lap. Two albums, 2003’s “Bad Luck Ain’t No Crime” and 2009’s “Little Piece of Dixie,” preceded their eventual breakthrough.

“The years before that,” Starr said, “we were driving around this beautiful country in a van, eating bologna sandwiches, making $200 a show and loving it. We loved it because we were free and doing our thing.”

Then along came 2012 and their album, “The Whippoorwill.” Heads whiplashed, ears perked up, and whatever gate that wraps this country opened wide.