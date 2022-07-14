Gallatin, Tennessee's John Berry comes to the Down Home in Johnson City on Thursday, July 21

If You Go » Who: John Berry » When: Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $25-$30 » Info: 423-929-9822 » Web, audio and video: www.johnberry.com

John Berry makes music for people who feel deeply and for those who need to learn to feel deeply.

Emotional singer, memorable music, otherworldly delivery — when Berry sings, even angels may well stop to listen.

Berry makes his Down Home debut in Johnson City on Thursday, July 21. He called from his home in Gallatin, Tennessee, Monday to talk about his new album, his 2019 bout with throat cancer, and 30 years on the national music scene.

“I enjoy the opportunities to encourage other people,” Berry said, “especially those who encourage those who might not have enough hope.”

Berry knows too well about hope in troubling times. Just days before his first major hit, “Your Love Amazes Me” hit number one on the country charts, he was not able to enjoy the honor. Life changed alright, but not quite as one might imagine.

“It took me a long time to realize the change because I had brain surgery,” Berry said. “Tough thing. I had brain surgery on May 10.”

Berry’s “Your Love Amazes Me” hit number one 11 days later, on May 21, 1994. The song was such a smash that it’s flipside tune, “What’s in it for Me,” rose to number 5.

“(‘Your Love Amazes Me’) validated what I was doing (as a singer),” Berry said. “Now it has turned into a career song. There’s some songs I don’t do every night, but by golly I always do that one.”

Despite the delicate nature of his surgery, Berry returned to his tour bus and road dates quickly. Within a month he was back on stage.

“My first date back on the road after brain surgery was June 8,” Berry said. “We used a teleprompter. I couldn’t remember squat.”

Berry’s major label debut album, his self-titled major label bow for Liberty Records, eventually sold a million copies and earned the singer a platinum album. Its follow-up, 1995’s “Standing on the Edge,” earned Berry a gold album. They followed six independently released albums that date back to the late 1970s.

But then Berry’s career took an unexpected turn. His first Christmas album, 1995’s “O Holy Night,” became a surprise and quite the perennial hit.

“That’s been my career, that first Christmas album, because of that album and that time,” Berry said. “That’s provided for my family all these years. This will be our 26th year of doing it.”

Berry’s Christmas music, particularly the song “O Holy Night,” have become such in demand for the South Carolina native that he’s apt to sing it even in the summertime. For instance, even though it was hot outside, Berry sang “O Holy Night” during his August 2017 appearance on Song of the Mountains in Marion, Virginia.

He and his audiences find joy in the song. That sentiment connects with Berry’s latest album, the inspirational “Find My Joy,” which was issued in the spring. The album follow’s his 2019 bout with throat cancer. Consequently, the album serves as a thank you to God.

“I think that’s exactly what it is,” Berry said. “I’ve started this album a couple of times through the years. It never quite came together. But then it seemed like the right time, and given the nature of what I’d gone through, there’s gratitude.”

Think about the fear for a singer in the throes of battling throat cancer. His livelihood and life teetered. So, when he did attempt to sing again, well, he just didn’t know what would happen.

“That was very real,” Berry said. “I sang ‘The Richest Man.’ I was scared to death to sing anything. I was grateful anything came out at all.”

And to think. He nearly lost his gift.

“Gratitude. I’m grateful to sing songs for people that touch their lives,” Berry said. “I’ll keep walking the path that God put me on.”