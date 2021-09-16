For King + Country: Four-time Grammy award-winning Christian rock brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone come to JC’s Freedom Hall on Oct. 30

Out on the road, the band travels with “the whole kit and caboodle,” Smallbone said during a telephone interview.

They have released four albums in the Christian rock category and are working now on a fifth LP.

The group’s most popular songs include “God Only Knows” and “Burn the Ships.”

Smallbone sings and plays a snare drum. But he does not sing at the same time he’s playing a full drum kit.

“There are pros and cons to it all,” he said. “How do you break through the noise?”

One is a balance between work and family — a seesaw ride that this father of four children is still trying to master.

On this day, he’s doing interviews with reporters.

His wife and kids are nearby.

But, he says, he’s still working on trying to put his family first — and not try to let the music do too much of the talking.

“I think it’s just like faith in Jesus is a trickle-down effect in life,” Smallbone said.

“It’s very similar with my wife,” he said. “She’s my chief adviser. She’s the one who’s been the inspiration behind countless songs.”