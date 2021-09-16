For King + Country: Four-time Grammy award-winning Christian rock brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone come to JC’s Freedom Hall on Oct. 30

It’s a sunny Tuesday morning, and Luke Smallbone is walking around Washington, D.C., with his family.
He’s walking a figurative balance beam, too.
This singer is trying to mesh family time with a little work — in this case, talking to the Bristol Herald Courier about an upcoming show in Tennessee.
Smallbone walked past landmarks in the capital city of his adopted country.
The 6-foot-4-inch Smallbone, 34, moved to America in the 1990s from his native Australia.
He grew up at Franklin, Tennessee, on the outskirts of Nashville.
He learned to play drums and sing.
Then, about 10 years ago, Smallbone formed a duo called For King & Country with his brother, Joel.
They released their first album in 2012.
Today, the duo travels with a six-piece backing band.
Out on the road, the band travels with “the whole kit and caboodle,” Smallbone said during a telephone interview.
They have released four albums in the Christian rock category and are working now on a fifth LP.
The group’s most popular songs include “God Only Knows” and “Burn the Ships.”
Smallbone sings and plays a snare drum. But he does not sing at the same time he’s playing a full drum kit.
“There are pros and cons to it all,” he said. “How do you break through the noise?”
One is a balance between work and family — a seesaw ride that this father of four children is still trying to master.
On this day, he’s doing interviews with reporters.
His wife and kids are nearby.
But, he says, he’s still working on trying to put his family first — and not try to let the music do too much of the talking.
“I think it’s just like faith in Jesus is a trickle-down effect in life,” Smallbone said.
“It’s very similar with my wife,” he said. “She’s my chief adviser. She’s the one who’s been the inspiration behind countless songs.”
Still, he can sometimes sense that he can do better — at home.
The trick comes from realizing “how I’ve tried to impact the world first instead of family first,” Smallbone said.
Husbands, he said, sometimes “have this temptation just to work and that just solves all problems.”
It doesn’t, he said.
“These are things I’m learning,” he said. “These are things I’m attempting to put in place.”