Florencia Rusinol and band 'The Feeling' bring their upbeat Latin American-danceable jazz panache to JC’s Down Home on Feb. 17

If You Go » Who: Florencia and the Feeling » When: Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $15-$20 » Info: 423-929-9822 » Web, audio and video: www.florenciarusinol.com

BRISTOL, Va. — Panache bursts forth from Florencia Rusinol’s music.

Like the colors integrated into a Monet masterpiece, Rusinol’s songs provide multiple points of note. Instrumentation invites. Notes dance. Lyrics embrace. Rusinol’s voice beguiles.

A painter of vivid music, Rusinol leads Florencia and the Feeling to the Down Home in Johnson City on Thursday, Feb. 17.

“We love this,” said Rusinol. “We play these songs with feeling, love and touch.”

Rusinol and band play happy music. Even with such melancholic originals as “Que Sera,” a sense of joy permeates. Joyful noise, their songs compel smiles on faces and dancing from feet.

“It’s true, even in the songs I write that are sad,” Rusinol, 29, of Johnson City, said. “The song ‘Meant to Be,’ which is on the new album, is a sad song. There’s not a point of resolution in the song. But it’s upbeat. It has a groove to it.”

An album’s worth of new songs await recording. In order to raise $9,000, money enough to record and prepare their new album, Rusinol and the Feeling endeavored to enlist a fundraising campaign about a week ago via Kickstarter.

Interested people may access the site, contribute a range of amounts and receive such items as signed CDs. Furthermore, $100 can buy hand-signed lyrics of a song of the contributor’s choice. Even better, $500 earns a private livestream concert.

“The way music goes today, it ain’t cheap to produce,” Rusinol said. “All of the proceeds from the Down Home show will go to the Kickstarter fundraiser.”

As of Tuesday morning, Florencia and the Feeling had raised $5,377 of their $9,000 goal. To contribute, access https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fatfnewalbum/florencia-and-the-feelings-new-album.

As to the album, current plans call for seven songs. If funds exceed their goal, an additional song or two may be added.

Musically, the album’s slate of original songs primarily exudes from a base of danceable jazz. From there, Rusinol’s Latin American roots inform much of the content in profound ways.

“Definitely,” Rusinol said. “It’s the warmth in my songs that I try to convey. It’s a different kind of feeling in the warmth and in the way it makes me want to dance.”

Painters oftentimes mix colors for new and different hues on the canvas. Rusinol’s music bears similarities. In addition to considerable swaths of Latin American colors, she paints her music from experiences she’s gathered from travels around the world, and from sounds she heard in childhood.

“I listened to a lot of music that my parents listened to — the Beatles, Ella Fitzgerald, Manhattan Transfer, Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra,” Rusinol said. “I grew up singing choir from the age of 8 until I graduated college. Everybody in the band sings. So we have harmonies and choral parts.”

Though neither a release date nor an album title for Florencia and the Feeling’s upcoming release currently exists, the songs are seasoned. Look for them to perform most if not all of them at the Down Home.

“All of these songs have been played hundreds of times,” Rusinol said.

More importantly, her songs serve as three- and four-minute therapeutic vehicles. Entertaining to the nth degree, they double as mood enhancers. Feeling low? Get happy with Florencia and the Feeling. Like Lionel Richie, they’re apt to inspire dancing on the ceiling.

“I want people to feel good,” Rusinol said. “I want people to feel happy, feel joyful, feel carefree.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.