Dolly Parton returns to park at Dollywood for new season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton welcomed fans to Dollywood on Friday with a salute of the 37th year of her Pigeon Forge theme park.

“We’ve been here 37 years. Threes and sevens have always been my lucky number. So I feel like this is going to be a good year.”

This marked the first appearance by Parton at Dollywood since 2019 — prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m very proud of Dollywood, as you know,” Parton said Friday. “Dollywood has grown every year. And I’ve grown more and more excited about it through the years.”

Onstage, Parton noted her recent turn at hosting the ACM (Academy of Country Music) awards show, saying she loved “everything” about the hosting gig.

“They had everybody in the world there,” said Parton, who began her country music career more than 60 years ago as a child star in East Tennessee.

Parton made news this week for turning down a nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, saying she did not feel she had earned a spot in service of rock ’n’ roll. Her career hits do often span genres, including the crossover anthem “9 to 5,” but Parton said the nomination has inspired her to commit to releasing a rock ’n’ roll album in the future.

Dollywood opens this month with no new rides. Yet park officials did remove a tunnel that had been built prior to Dollywood’s opening in 1986.

Park spokesman Wes Ramey said that tunnel — near the park’s grist mill and railroad — had some structural issues with possible landslides.

This year, that tunnel has been replaced by a new concrete walkway — what Ramey says will give an improved view of the railroad tracks at Dollywood.

Originally, Dollywood opened as Rebel Railroad in 1961. It was a small park frequented by Parton while she grew up in the outlying rural area of Sevier County, Tennessee. The first incarnation of the park, as a railroad-themed amusement destination, was an offshoot of Tweetsie Railroad, a children’s-themed railroad and Western town in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, open since 1957.

Dollywood has been a place for Parton to share her dreams, she said.

“I believe that, through God, all things are possible,” Parton said. “I just feel like, when you want to do good and try to do good, that it just seems like good things happen.”