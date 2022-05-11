Country-pop crossover legends The Bellamy Brothers come to The Cameo on May 20

If You Go » Who: The Bellamy Brothers » When: Friday, May 20, at 8 p.m. » Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: $47-$59 » Info: 276-296-1234 » Web, audio and video: https://bellamybrothers.com

Howard and David Bellamy label as music-making rebels.

Country boys who went pop in Los Angeles and then country beyond Nashville, The Bellamy Brothers built a career on hits made sans formula.

Stop by The Cameo in Bristol, Virginia, to see The Bellamy Brothers unwrap more hits than Willie Nelson’s left-handed cigarettes on Friday, May 20. With tongue-in-cheek irreverence in force, hear the brothers summon songs of beautiful bodies, reggae cowboys and, yes, old hippies.

“I was an old hippie when we recorded ‘Old Hippie,’” said Howard Bellamy by phone from his ranch near Orlando, Florida. “I’m a damned old hippie now.”

Signed to Warner Bros./Curb Records, The Bellamy Brothers left home in Florida for music gold in California. They found it in “Let Your Love Flow.” The song hit Billboard’s pop-rock generated Top 40 on May 1, 1976.

“It was unbelievable. It was No. 1 in about 20 countries,” Bellamy said. “It opened a lot of doors for us. We’ve toured in 72 countries, seen a lot of stuff around the world, seen a lot of cultures. I look back, and it is mind-boggling.”

“Let Your Love Flow” crossed over into the country world. Consequently, The Bellamy Brothers would on occasion play shows as an opening act for established country stars — including one particularly memorable one.

“We did a show with Hank Snow and Kitty Wells on tour in Canada — and I just loved Kitty Wells,” Bellamy said. “We did ‘Let Your Love Flow.’ They thought we were from Mars.”

Three years and a shift to country later, the brothers mined another strain of gold. When “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold it Against Me” knocked Conway Twitty’s “Don’t Take It Away” out of the top spot on May 19, 1979, The Bellamy Brothers essentially won a re-started career.

“It did,” Bellamy said. “It wasn’t always easy. Lord knows how we made it all through. We took ‘Beautiful Body’ to [the record label], and they didn’t want us to record it. But it became No. 1 all over the world.”

Quickly, The Bellamy Brothers became known for such double entendre hits as 1980’s “Sugar Daddy” and 1981’s “Do You Love as Good as You Look.” Built in the afterburners of “Let Your Love Flow,” their style incorporated genre-bending elements of rock amid pedal-steel twang.

By the time their reggae-infected “Get into Reggae Cowboy” came along in 1982, such fare was expected from The Bellamy Brothers.

“Jimmy Bowen produced us then,” Bellamy said. “His wife loved that song. That’s how it got released to country music. Ronald Reagan was president then. [The record label] got letters thinking the song said ‘Reagan Cowboy.’ One thought it said ‘Gay Cowboy.’ Yeah, it raised a few eyebrows.”

And attracted some interesting, ahem, fans. Remember, fan is short for fanatic.

“This lady became very … er … got very friendly,” Bellamy said. “Came to several shows. I’d be sitting in a restaurant in Houston, and she’d show up. Well, we were checking into a hotel. She showed up in the lobby, dropped her pants — and she had our logo tattooed on her behind!”

So it goes on the road with brothers Howard and David Bellamy. Aboard decades of streamlining hit songs, they’ve seen America from California to the Birthplace of Country Music from the windows of a bus and behind a microphone onstage.

“Years ago,” Bellamy said, “we played a place in Bristol called The Hitchin’ Post. It was so smoky.”

Then as now, The Bellamy Brothers play as if for friends and family. Their songs, like beloved neighbors returned home, hit happy places within their fans.

“We were a rare breed. Still are,” Bellamy said. “If you have a good melody, good lyrics, good sound, it can’t miss.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.