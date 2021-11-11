Christmas lighting of ‘The Tunnel’ at Natural Tunnel State Park is an illuminating holiday tradition

Gas up your car and take a trip to “The Tunnel.”
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
For nearly 20 years, Natural Tunnel State Park has put on a special event that ranks as the epitome of holiday traditions in the greater Tri-Cities region.
Not only is the 850-foot-long Natural Tunnel a marvel in stone that must be seen to be appreciated …
… But lights at night?
OK, now we’re cooking with gas!
Between the thousands of colorful lights, you’ll find live entertainment, hot chocolate and roasting marshmallows.
Yum!
This event surely stirs sweet holiday memories, all while creating new ones.
The Christmas Lighting of the Tunnel events will be every Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26, through Dec. 18 (6-10 p.m.).
Here, you can cozy up to a warm fire and enjoy local musicians playing on the boardwalk at the mouth of the tunnel.
Write a letter to Santa Claus.
Or go listen to Yuletide tales at the Carter Cabin.
See one of Southwest Virginia’s favorite parks transformed into a twinkling winter wonderland.