Christmas lighting of ‘The Tunnel’ at Natural Tunnel State Park is an illuminating holiday tradition

Want to go? » Parking is $5 per vehicle » Admission is $5 per person for a round trip ($4 one-way) ticket on the chairlift. » For more information, call 276-940-2674. » Visit virginiastateparks.gov

Gas up your car and take a trip to “The Tunnel.”

It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.

For nearly 20 years, Natural Tunnel State Park has put on a special event that ranks as the epitome of holiday traditions in the greater Tri-Cities region.

Not only is the 850-foot-long Natural Tunnel a marvel in stone that must be seen to be appreciated …

… But lights at night?

OK, now we’re cooking with gas!

Between the thousands of colorful lights, you’ll find live entertainment, hot chocolate and roasting marshmallows.

Yum!