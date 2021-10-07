Cellist Ben Sollee brings his strings, voice and versatile style to his debut tonight at The Cameo Theater at 8

“Whenever I’ve wanted to make sounds, I’ve been able to make them with the cello,” Sollee said. “It’s like a Swiss Army knife. As a songwriter, having the cello helps me solve a lot of musical problems — something ambient and drony without computers and effects, I can do it with the cello.”

Drop a needle into the unpredictable grooves of any one of his records. Wonderment fills the airwaves.

“It’s amazing,” Sollee said, “the sounds a cello can make.”

Paired with a fiddle and banjo, his cello can seamlessly accentuate a bluegrass number. Coupled with a guitar, his cello can evoke nearby mountains of Appalachia or those of faraway Romania and its Carpathian Mountains.

Whether composing for a film score or writing for an album, Sollee aims to entertain and inform. Ultimately, though, he said he seeks connections.

“Music connects me with people,” he said. “It connects me in a deeper way with myself.”

Through the years, Sollee’s music journeyed far from preconceived notions of the cello. He has ventured into jazz as well as classical, flirted with pop, romanced with bluegrass and dined on steady diets of soulful vocals.