Bluegrass-country band Merle Monroe to play on opening night at Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days

“Anybody can come up with a great first record, but can you top it?” said Tim Raybon, lead singer of Merle Monroe. “We wanted ‘Songs of a Simple Life’ to be a much better album, and we think we did that.”

A dynamic tandem, as on their first album, Merle Monroe cast its lot with album No. 2 among songs that called for Teflon-tight vocal harmonies. Numbers including a Raybon-written “Hello Sunshine” and Don Gibson’s “(I’d Be) A Legend in My Time” emphasize the band’s country-bluegrass hybrid status.

“It’s the material,” Grindstaff said. “A lot of them are story songs, like Bill Anderson’s ‘Saginaw Michigan’ and ‘Goodbye Marie.’ Go back and listen to Tom T. Hall songs. Folks like to hear a song that tells a story.”

Spotlight the aforementioned “Hello Sunshine.” Raybon wrote it last year during a time when many Americans weren’t feeling so sunshiny.

“I wrote it the day that Mr. Trump said we’re going to shut the country down,” Raybon said. “I know what that meant for the music industry.”

Shows canceled, bands went home, booking agents sat on their hands, and the music industry idled on a figurative ventilator. Dark clouds hovered overhead.