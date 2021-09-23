Bluegrass-country band Merle Monroe to play on opening night at Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days

Take Merle Haggard country. Mix liberally with Bill Monroe bluegrass. Add a contemporary flair.
With Tim Raybon and Daniel Grindstaff at the wheel, Merle Monroe split genre hairs to create audio distinction.
Partake of Merle Monroe on Friday, Sept. 24. They headline opening night of Covered Bridge Days in downtown Elizabethton.
“Elizabethton is my hometown,” said Grindstaff, who plays banjo and provides harmony vocals in Merle Monroe. “The show will be outdoors, and the weather will be great.”
Raybon and Grindstaff formed Merle Monroe in 2018. Their debut album, “Back to the Country,” released in 2019 to widespread acclaim. They recently followed that up with their sophomore album, “Songs of a Simple Life.”
“Anybody can come up with a great first record, but can you top it?” said Tim Raybon, lead singer of Merle Monroe. “We wanted ‘Songs of a Simple Life’ to be a much better album, and we think we did that.”
A dynamic tandem, as on their first album, Merle Monroe cast its lot with album No. 2 among songs that called for Teflon-tight vocal harmonies. Numbers including a Raybon-written “Hello Sunshine” and Don Gibson’s “(I’d Be) A Legend in My Time” emphasize the band’s country-bluegrass hybrid status.
“It’s the material,” Grindstaff said. “A lot of them are story songs, like Bill Anderson’s ‘Saginaw Michigan’ and ‘Goodbye Marie.’ Go back and listen to Tom T. Hall songs. Folks like to hear a song that tells a story.”
Spotlight the aforementioned “Hello Sunshine.” Raybon wrote it last year during a time when many Americans weren’t feeling so sunshiny.
“I wrote it the day that Mr. Trump said we’re going to shut the country down,” Raybon said. “I know what that meant for the music industry.”
Shows canceled, bands went home, booking agents sat on their hands, and the music industry idled on a figurative ventilator. Dark clouds hovered overhead.
“Nobody knew what was going to happen,” Raybon said. “Well, God is still in control. We’re not. I walked the dog that day, looked up, and the sky was blue. I looked up and said, ‘Well, hello sunshine.’ I wrote the song in about 10 minutes.”
The song accompanies such tunes as “Harlan Darlin’,” which was written by Blue Highway’s Tim Stafford and Kingsport’s Bobby Starnes. Furthermore, Raybon wrote a pair of gospel-leaning reminders, “God’s Still in Control” and “Sing His Praises Forever.” They fit well with “(I’d Be) A Legend in My Time,” which was a No. 1 country hit for Ronnie Milsap in 1975.
“We studied both Don Gibson’s version and what Ronnie Milsap did on the song,” Grindstaff said. “I feel like you can hear some of Don’s phrasing the way Tim sings it, but we wanted our stamp, our take on it. We take it a little more acoustically. There are some strings on it, but there are no electrics. Trey Hensley played guitar on the song.”
Onstage as on record, Merle Monroe exudes positivity and optimism. Taut harmonies project songs with stories that catch in the craw and won’t let go.
They’re unforgettable, the fellows branded as Merle Monroe.
“It’s a big thing when we’re singing a song and an audience is singing along with us,” Raybon said. “It’s indescribable. It goes beyond humility. It’s even better than when they buy a record.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.