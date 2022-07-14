Beth Macy proud of Dopesick’s 14 Emmy nominations

Beth Macy will be going to the Emmy Awards.

The Roanoke author is one of the executive producers of “Dopesick,” a Hulu limited series which received 14 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including one for outstanding limited or anthology series.

The drama about the opioid crisis is based on Macy’s book of the same name. The eight-part series, which was set partly in Southwest Virginia, debuted on the Hulu streaming service last fall and can still be watched on that platform.

“[The nominations are] really awesome, not only for the show and for me personally, but it also means that more people will watch the show,” Macy, 58, said Tuesday in an interview at her Roanoke home. “My whole goal going into the show and this foreign world of Hollywood was to bring attention to the opioid crisis — in a way that didn’t stereotype Appalachia.

“It’s … really important for people to realize that people with this medical condition of opioid use disorder, they didn’t mean to go out and become … addicts. This was done to them. … This was greed and commerce.”

The nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning. Macy watched from her Roanoke home as the nominees for the major categories, including outstanding limited or anthology series, were revealed in an online telecast on the Emmys’ website.

“It’s really great to see the show getting accolades,” Macy said.

As one of the executive producers of her show, Macy will get to personally take home a trophy if “Dopesick” wins the outstanding limited or anthology series category. The Emmys will air at 8 p.m. Sept. 12 on NBC.

The winner of the outstanding limited or anthology series category figures to be either “Dopesick” or HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which received 20 nominations Tuesday. “The White Lotus” is a comedic limited series about the staff and wealthy guests at a vacation resort.

“I was totally entertained by [‘The White Lotus”], but the thing about ‘Dopesick’ is, it’s based on real stuff,” said Macy, a former reporter at The Roanoke Times. “It is a real story. You know how much harder it is to make a real story than to just make a bunch of [stuff] up?

“Because it’s a real story about a real serious issue that impacts now one-third of American families, … it needs to win for that alone.”

Macy and her “Dopesick” colleagues will get to go up on stage at the Microsoft Theater to accept the award if their show is named outstanding limited or anthology series.

So does Macy have a dress picked out for the Emmys?

“I bought several dresses for the previous [awards] shows and didn’t wear them all. … [But] I’ll probably get another one,” she said. “I’m a bargain hunter. I’m looking on Poshmark.”

Macy has already been to Los Angeles for two awards shows that were held in March — the Critics Choice Awards and the Producers Guild Awards. “Dopesick” was nominated for best limited series at both shows but lost to “Mare of Easttown,” which was already honored at the 2021 Emmys and thus is not up for Emmys this year.

In addition to “Dopesick” and “The White Lotus,” the other Emmy nominees for outstanding limited or anthology series are Hulu’s “The Dropout,” which is about former Theranos executive Elizabeth Holmes; Netflix’s “Inventing Anna,” which is about con artist Anna Delvey; and Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy,” which is about the Pamela Anderson-Tommy Lee sex-tape saga.

Macy texted with one of her fellow executive producers, “Dopesick” show-runner Danny Strong, after the nominations came out. The series was his vision, said Macy.

Strong was nominated Tuesday for both writing and directing the final episode of “Dopesick.”

Macy is credited as the co-writer (with Strong) of two of the eight “Dopesick” episodes, but the show did not submit either of her episodes for consideration in the category of outstanding writing in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie. The show submitted only Strong’s series finale in the writing category.

Macy, who said she had a hand in writing most of the episodes, did not mind not getting a crack at a writing nomination.

“Danny gets the sole credit [for writing the finale], but there was a team of five or six of us working on [almost] all of them,” Macy said. “I feel like I get to claim part of the baby.”

Some authors do not want to be involved with the movie or TV show based on their books, but Macy did.

“I was really worried about stereotypes of Appalachia, so I just thought it was really important to be involved,” Macy said. “Also, … I just thought, ‘How cool would it be to have this opportunity to learn a totally different form of writing?’”

“Dopesick,” which was partly filmed in Clifton Forge, received six acting nominations Tuesday, including one for Michael Keaton for outstanding lead actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie.

Keaton has already won a Screen Actors Guild award and a Critics Choice Award this year for his “Dopesick” portrayal of Samuel Finnix, a fictional doctor in the fictional Virginia town of Finch Creek who both prescribes and becomes addicted to Oxycontin.

“Every person I met in the cast really had done their homework and understood the problem,” Macy said. “Michael Keaton himself lost a nephew to overdose.”

Kaitlyn Dever was nominated for outstanding supporting actress for her portrayal of Betsy, a fictional miner in Finch Creek who becomes an Oxycontin addict.

“She really wanted to do honor to folks in addiction,” Macy said. “She actually had a spreadsheet of all the qualities of dopesickness. That kind of commitment to your art is really cool.”

Mare Winningham, who played the mother of Dever’s character, is also nominated in the supporting actress category.

Three “Dopesick” cast members are nominated for supporting actor: Michael Stuhlbarg, who plays Richard Sackler, the real-life Purdue Pharma executive who is the villain of the show; Peter Sarsgaard, who plays Rick Mountcastle, the real-life, then-Assistant U.S. Attorney in Abingdon who sought to prosecute Purdue Pharma executives; and Will Poutler, who plays a fictional Purdue Pharma salesman.

Thanks in part to “Dopesick,” Hulu received 58 Emmy nominations — a record for that streaming service.

The “Dopesick” series won a Peabody Award last month.

Macy’s exploration of the opioid crisis is not over. Her new book, “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” will be published Aug. 16.

“There’s some amazing, heroic people who have figured out the keys to turning back the crisis,” Macy said. “We’re just not enabling them to do it at a scale that matches the scale of the crisis.”