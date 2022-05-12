 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barter Theatre gets $20K grant for marketing campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
Barter Theatre

The exterior of Barter Theatre's main Gilliam Stage building is surrounded by beauty in this March 2017 photo.

 Billie Wheeler | Contributed Photo

Barter Theatre in Abingdon has received a Virginia Tourism Corp. (VTC) marketing grant worth $20,000.

Barter plans to use the money for its “Stay and Play in Abingdon” campaign. The theater partnered with the Martha Washington Inn and Spa and Spot of Color to supply $20,000 in matching funds for the project.

The “Stay and Play in Abingdon” campaign aims to encourage visitors to spend an extended time in Abingdon by highlighting all of the local activities available to them. Additionally, the grant will provide funds to make improvements to Barter Theatre’s website to make it easy for visitors to plan to attend more than one production during their visit.

The VTC Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make your phone battery last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts