Barter Theatre gets $20K grant for marketing campaign

Barter plans to use the money for its “Stay and Play in Abingdon” campaign. The theater partnered with the Martha Washington Inn and Spa and Spot of Color to supply $20,000 in matching funds for the project.

The “Stay and Play in Abingdon” campaign aims to encourage visitors to spend an extended time in Abingdon by highlighting all of the local activities available to them. Additionally, the grant will provide funds to make improvements to Barter Theatre’s website to make it easy for visitors to plan to attend more than one production during their visit.