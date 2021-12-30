Asheville’s Hearts Gone South bring in the new year Dec. 31 at Patton-Crosswhite VFW

Three albums completed, Hearts Gone South can pull from a meaty repertoire of originals. They could do the entire three hours of their New Year’s Eve show without doing a cover. But even Willie Nelson covers songs. If he can, so can Hearts Gone South.

“We do have enough original music to play a three-hour set, but we have some covers under our belt,” Tripp said. “We like to mix in Loretta Lynn songs, maybe ‘Fist City’ or ‘Blue Kentucky Girl.’ We do Ernest Tubb’s ‘Drivin’ Nails in My Coffin,’ ‘George Jones’ ‘The Race Is On,’ Merle Haggard’s ‘Today I Started Loving You Again.’”

Regardless, as 2021 darkens and 2022 comes into the light, Hearts Gone South sees optimism waiting just up the road. In addition to new music forthcoming, tour dates mount amid hope for better days.

“We’re going to film some music videos for songs on the new album,” Tripp said. “At least two of them will be filmed in Bristol. We’re doing that in March.”

Come September, Tripp hopes her band will be on the bandstand during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Thus far, it’s been a dream unrealized.