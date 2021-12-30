Asheville’s Hearts Gone South bring in the new year Dec. 31 at Patton-Crosswhite VFW

On a recent night in Bristol, Tricia Tripp eased back her head, gradually elevated her voice and proceeded to beguile an audience with sharpened country music.
Tripp leads the band Hearts Gone South.
Asheville’s Hearts Gone South will herald the coming new year Friday, Dec. 31, at Patton-Crosswhite VFW in Bristol, Virginia. A five-person toned-in-twang band, Hearts Gone South embraces country heritage with aplomb.
“We’re old-school country with a bit of an edge,” Tripp said. “Lots of twang. Lots of tele. Lots of heartache. Lots of hearts gone south. But it’s a good time.”
Tripp sings lead and writes all of the band’s lyrics. Two albums’ worth of original country music, 2019’s “Nothing Left to Burn” and 2018’s “Little Things,” provide evidence of their country backbone.
A third full LP of new music, “Mercy of Your Tide,” awaits release in the new year.
“I wrote all of the lyrics of the songs,” Tripp said. “I write the lyrics, have the melodies in my head. I’ll sing the melodies to the band. Then we shape the songs and the melodies.”
Hearts Gone South recorded the new album, which will be released in either May or June, at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia. Plates for vinyl LPs of the album, which are due for release in August, were done by Clinton Holley’s Well Made Music in Bristol, Virginia.
Personnel on the album include lead singer Tripp, guitarist JP Parsons, bassist Karl Zerfas, drummer Scott Thomas and pedal steel player Steve Earnest.
“We’re going to play most of the album during our show on New Year’s Eve,” Tripp said.
That includes “Thirstin’ at the Well,” a country thumper that’s quickly becoming a crowd favorite.
“It’s a really fun song,” Tripp said of the song, which was originally meant to be a nod to Buck Owens’ Bakersfield sound. However, during its recording, it took on a more Waylon Jennings, hard-to-the-core ’70s country flavor.
“It’s pretty Waylon straightforward with a four-in-the-floor driving beat,” Tripp said. “Heavy bass. Heavy drum. It’s got a really great groove. It’s Scott Thomas’ moment to shine. We’re totally playing it on New Year’s Eve.”
Three albums completed, Hearts Gone South can pull from a meaty repertoire of originals. They could do the entire three hours of their New Year’s Eve show without doing a cover. But even Willie Nelson covers songs. If he can, so can Hearts Gone South.
“We do have enough original music to play a three-hour set, but we have some covers under our belt,” Tripp said. “We like to mix in Loretta Lynn songs, maybe ‘Fist City’ or ‘Blue Kentucky Girl.’ We do Ernest Tubb’s ‘Drivin’ Nails in My Coffin,’ ‘George Jones’ ‘The Race Is On,’ Merle Haggard’s ‘Today I Started Loving You Again.’”
Regardless, as 2021 darkens and 2022 comes into the light, Hearts Gone South sees optimism waiting just up the road. In addition to new music forthcoming, tour dates mount amid hope for better days.
“We’re going to film some music videos for songs on the new album,” Tripp said. “At least two of them will be filmed in Bristol. We’re doing that in March.”
Come September, Tripp hopes her band will be on the bandstand during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Thus far, it’s been a dream unrealized.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to play,” she said. “Oh, that would be great, to play Rhythm & Roots.”
For now, there’s one more show to play this year. Songs on the cusp and twang in tune, Hearts Gone South aim to beat out the old and pump in the new.
“It’s super cool, and I’m super excited about it,” Tripp said. “We’re looking to put our stamp on the show.”
