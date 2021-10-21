Andrew Scotchie, Logan Fritz bring ’90s-themed Halloween show to Wolf Hills Brewing Co. on Oct. 30

“Me and Logan have been wanting to play a show together for a while,” Scotchie, 28, said. “He’s a great songwriter.”

Mind you, the evening brands as a Halloween show. Come attired in a clever costume. Furthermore, there’s a raffle, from which proceeds will benefit Abingdon’s Blue Mountain Therapy.

“Buy a raffle ticket for $10,” Scotchie said. “You can win a bunch of goodies, including a pair of day passes to next year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.”

Scotchie indicated he and Fritz will come attired in ’90s-era themed costumes. He would not hint as to whom they will come as, but an indication may lie in the form of the evening’s second half. Scotchie and Fritz will perform a batch of Nirvana songs, including extended nods to Nirvana’s historic album, “MTV Unplugged in New York.”

“Nirvana’s classic album, ‘Nevermind,’ just turned 30 years old,” Scotchie said. “So, I thought, ‘What if we do a stripped down take on Nirvana?’ You really only hear Nirvana’s ‘Feels Like Teen Spirit’ and ‘Come As You Are’ on the radio. With ‘MTV Unplugged,’ they made a point to deviate from that.”