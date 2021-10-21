Andrew Scotchie, Logan Fritz bring ’90s-themed Halloween show to Wolf Hills Brewing Co. on Oct. 30

On a street named Deadmore howls a venue called Wolf Hills. It’s neither a scene from a Universal monster classic nor the site of the latest “Halloween” fright fest.
Fittingly, Wolf Hills Brewing Co. will host Night of the Living ’90s Halloween Show on Saturday, Oct. 30. Driven by Asheville’s Andrew Scotchie and Abingdon’s Logan Fritz, the night features a blend of Halloween fun and music flair.
“It’s all about revisiting the decade of the ’90s with Night of the Living ’90s,” Scotchie said.
Local music fans know Scotchie. He’s electrified stages during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion as well as Abingdon’s Barter Theatre and Wolf Hills.
But for Saturday, he plans to unplug. He and Fritz, practitioners of typically high-volume rock, will perform together in acoustic form. Half the show will feature the two swapping original songs.
“Me and Logan have been wanting to play a show together for a while,” Scotchie, 28, said. “He’s a great songwriter.”
Mind you, the evening brands as a Halloween show. Come attired in a clever costume. Furthermore, there’s a raffle, from which proceeds will benefit Abingdon’s Blue Mountain Therapy.
“Buy a raffle ticket for $10,” Scotchie said. “You can win a bunch of goodies, including a pair of day passes to next year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.”
Scotchie indicated he and Fritz will come attired in ’90s-era themed costumes. He would not hint as to whom they will come as, but an indication may lie in the form of the evening’s second half. Scotchie and Fritz will perform a batch of Nirvana songs, including extended nods to Nirvana’s historic album, “MTV Unplugged in New York.”
“Nirvana’s classic album, ‘Nevermind,’ just turned 30 years old,” Scotchie said. “So, I thought, ‘What if we do a stripped down take on Nirvana?’ You really only hear Nirvana’s ‘Feels Like Teen Spirit’ and ‘Come As You Are’ on the radio. With ‘MTV Unplugged,’ they made a point to deviate from that.”
Recorded live for MTV’s television series “MTV Unplugged” in New York City on Nov. 18, 1993, Nirvana’s funeral-like performance of covers and obscurities aired a month later. Nirvana’s charismatic leader, Kurt Cobain, committed suicide in April 1994. Seven months after Cobain’s death, CD and DVD copies of “MTV Unplugged in New York” were released.
The riveting album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It eventually sold more than 6 million copies.
“On the album, they paid tribute to their roots,” Scotchie said. “They closed out the album with a Leadbelly song. It all goes back to the blues, which rock ’n’ roll would not exist without. Nirvana took it back to the roots and did it without high volume.”
Scotchie stopped short of detailing exact songs he and Fritz plan to play. Nonetheless, their show looks to be one absent of tricks but adorned with goodies aplenty.
Call it a night of tunes and treats.
“The ’90s had a timeless vibe,” Scotchie said. “It’s not just Nirvana. It’s not just rock. It’s something for everybody.”
