'All Together Now!' Theatre Bristol presents Music Theatre International’s uplifting revue of Broadway favorites Friday, Nov. 12, through Monday, Nov. 15, at Paramount Center for the Arts

BRISTOL, Tenn. — They danced as if they had springs in their shoes, grace in their steps and the stars of Broadway in their sights.

They are the dancers and singers in the cast of Theatre Bristol’s presentation of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!” An uplifting musical revue of Broadway favorites, the show opens on Friday, Nov. 12, at the stellar Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. Afternoon and evening performances follow on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14. They’ll take a bow on Monday, Nov. 15.

“People will have a great night out,” said Samantha Gray, producer of “All Together Now!”

The show marks the first Theatre Bristol production staged for an in-person live audience in 18 months. During the pandemic, the longtime community theater company retooled to record on-air productions, including last month’s “Frankenstein,” for broadcast over the internet.

“We’re trying to come back better,” Gray said. “We want this to be an elegant night out. We want people to celebrate with us.”

Exuberance permeated a full run-through upstairs inside Theatre Bristol last Tuesday evening. Paces quickened, voices lifted, smiles broadened.