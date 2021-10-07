Abingdon’s W. Albert Edwards adds his music to the inaugural Bristol in Bloom: Appalachian Regional Art Festival

A native of upstate New York, Edwards has earned distinction among local music circles as a songwriter of merit and a captivating singer.

“I’ve seen a lot of the world, done a lot in my life,” Edwards said. “I’ve worked on a dairy farm and I’ve worked on Fifth Avenue in New York. I think my music shows the things I’m seeing when I look at the world.”

That’s art. Reflections of circumstances lived, people and places observed, oftentimes provide fodder for art that bewitches us.

“I’ll do two hours on Saturday,” Edwards said. “The point of the festival is to focus on local artistry. I do that with my music.”

Bristol in Bloom was to have debuted during Mother’s Day weekend of 2020. The pandemic happened and placed the festival on pause but did not waylay Parks’ dream.

“My vision is that Bristol in Bloom becomes a thing where artists can connect with other artists and provide a place where the community can come and connect with art and artists,” Parks said. “There’s so much to choose from. Why not support someone locally?”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.