Abingdon artist Edward Harsen displays his ‘squeegeed’ acrylics and oils through July 30 with reception and demonstration June 10

If You Go » “The Raclette” will be celebrated with a reception and art demonstration/gallery talk on Friday, June 10, 7-9 p.m., at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics, 152 E. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia. “The Raclette” will hang through July 30. The Gallery @ Barr Photographics is housed in the Greenway Trigg Building, located in the heart of Abingdon’s Main Street historic district. Call 276-628-1486 or visit barrphotographics.com.

Edward Harsen moved to Abingdon, Virginia, with paintbrushes — and squeegees — in hand earlier this year.

Harsen moved to Abingdon from Albany, New York, where he had lived for a couple of years. Born in Brooklyn, New York, the 63-year-old Harsen works as a data analyst for a real estate firm based in Philadelphia.

Harsen considers his main art to be acrylics and oil painting. He creates works of art that he calls “a variety of styles,” he said. “I call them representative art, working with squeegees lately.”

What’s a squeegee?

“Those are something that you might clean a window with,” Harsen said with a laugh. “I have a variety of kinds.”

It’s more than art.

“Through the years, I have written poetry and prose, which have been published by a variety of print and virtual outlets,” Harsen said.

This month, Harsen is showing his art in downtown Abingdon at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics on Main Street.

It’s called “The Raclette.”

“This graphic portion of my work explores how meaning is a thing created and how such creation can only come from perceptual confusion,” Harsen said “Visual artists are a primary audience for the work, as it deals with aesthetic and the embedding of emotion in art pieces. My paintings explore the context, grammar and syntax involved in seeing. The majority of these works show how the use of a squeegee to render representative forms influences our emotional approach to novel phenomena.”

Art gallery owner Dean Barr praises Harsen’s work.

“He’s pushing the boundaries of using acrylic paint, the way that he paints it,” Barr said. “He uses a squeegee. It’s like painting with a palette knife, but it’s completely different.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.