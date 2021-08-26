Abby Bryant and the Echoes headline Border Bash on Friday with Donnie and the Dry Heavers

“I was on the praise team as a kid,” she said. “That was a big part of developing my sound, early on.”

Enter Bailey Faulkner. Friends since their early teens, he and Bryant established roots in music together several years later while attending Appalachian State University. Bailey played electric guitar in a rock band, The Romantic Egotists.

“It was definitely a college band, straight-ahead rock,” said Faulkner, who plays guitar and co-writes songs with Bryant in Abby Bryant and the Echoes. “It was pretty foundational, really big for me. Whenever we could, we would have Abby come in to sing some songs.”

About three years ago, Bryant and Faulkner formed Downtown Abby and the Echoes. They’ve since dropped the downtown part, but they’ve taken significant strides in the development of their style.

Listen close. A simmering gumbo, into which Bryant and Faulkner stirred sprigs of Aretha Franklin gospel with Sam and Dave soul, rises to the fore, with nods to Led Zeppelin rock and Allman Brothers blues.

“We do love all of the old-school sounds,” Faulkner said. “For me, a lot of the songwriting I do is a reflection of music I grew up with.”