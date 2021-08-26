Abby Bryant and the Echoes headline Border Bash on Friday with Donnie and the Dry Heavers

Little Abby Bryant first sang in church back home in North Carolina.
“My father got me singing really early,” said Bryant, “onstage real early.”
Come Friday, Aug. 27, grown up Abby Bryant and the Echoes headline Border Bash in downtown Bristol. Presented by Believe in Bristol, the longtime summer concert series concludes its year on Friday while encamped in the 500 block of State Street. Local heavyweights Donnie and the Dry Heavers open the night’s round of music.
“My father started me on piano when I was really young,” Bryant said by phone from Asheville, North Carolina.
Of note, her father served as a music minister in their church during Bryant’s childhood years.
“I was on the praise team as a kid,” she said. “That was a big part of developing my sound, early on.”
Enter Bailey Faulkner. Friends since their early teens, he and Bryant established roots in music together several years later while attending Appalachian State University. Bailey played electric guitar in a rock band, The Romantic Egotists.
“It was definitely a college band, straight-ahead rock,” said Faulkner, who plays guitar and co-writes songs with Bryant in Abby Bryant and the Echoes. “It was pretty foundational, really big for me. Whenever we could, we would have Abby come in to sing some songs.”
About three years ago, Bryant and Faulkner formed Downtown Abby and the Echoes. They’ve since dropped the downtown part, but they’ve taken significant strides in the development of their style.
Listen close. A simmering gumbo, into which Bryant and Faulkner stirred sprigs of Aretha Franklin gospel with Sam and Dave soul, rises to the fore, with nods to Led Zeppelin rock and Allman Brothers blues.
“We do love all of the old-school sounds,” Faulkner said. “For me, a lot of the songwriting I do is a reflection of music I grew up with.”
As heard on their forthcoming debut album, “Not Your Little Girl,” the pair writes songs rich in melodicism and introspective lyrics. Due in October, the album’s vibe gels with their commingled backgrounds in music.
“I grew up loving hymns and gospel tunes, which is all about melody and lyrics,” Bryant said. “I want great songs.”
Recorded during the pandemic, Bryant’s guiding light of a voice beams throughout their album as if bounding from the grooves of a record. She’s thunder tempered and lightning striking. Tunes including a soul-immersed “Tired of Being Alone” and “When I’m Gone” bespeak a band on the cusp of breaking out.
“A lot of these songs, we’ve been playing since day one of the band,” Faulkner said.
Spin the album’s title track, “Not Your Little Girl,” for ample evidence of the band’s distinction and substance. As with the bulk of the band’s music, it’s revelatory and will be on display during Friday’s Border Bash.
“It’s my way of saying, ‘Here I am. We’ve grown up,’” Bryant said. “We’re coming out of the gate.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at CityDesk@bristolnews.com.