Emory & Henry Marching Band students perform with intercollegiate band

EMORY, Va. — The Emory & Henry College Marching Band is proud to announce that three students performed in the College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA) Intercollegiate Marching Band (IMB). They joined nearly 1,500 nominated performers from 200 bands in 45 states and Puerto Rico, all working together to produce a virtual college marching band show.
The following performers from the Emory & Henry College Marching Band participated: Alex Rife, trumpet; Bryant Bautista, trombone; and Abby Mills, clarinet.
“With all of the events of the past fall and the challenges that marching bands faced across the country, we are really excited about the opportunity for our students to participate in such an incredible event,” said Dr. Matthew Frederick, director of bands at Emory & Henry College, before the big day. “It is such a unique opportunity for our students to virtually perform with their peers from across the country. We are really excited to be able to see the Emory & Henry Marching Band represented on such a national stage.”
Joining in unity during a time when college marching bands have been forced to the sidelines, the CBDNA IMB is keeping the spirit alive by performing virtually together. This unique project combines college marching bands from different conferences, regions and styles in a single performance.
The Intercollegiate Marching Band performed “End of Time” by Beyoncé in a video that premiered online on the Intercollegiate Marching Band YouTube channel and at the stadium during halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 11, 2021.
“This is going to be a historical performance,” said Dr. Mark Spede, president of CBDNA and the director of bands at Clemson University, before the release. “In this unusual year, when bands have been unable to perform their traditional pregame and halftime shows during college football games, CBDNA is pleased to offer this opportunity with the help of its partners.”
The IMB performance showcases all of the unique aspects of a college halftime show, including musicians, drum majors, color guard members, dancers and majorettes.
“During these challenging times, we are excited that CBDNA, along with some amazing partners, can offer an event so positive to collegiate band programs across the country,” said Barry Houser, chair of the CBDNA’s athletic bands committee and director of the Marching Illini at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “Many students in college bands have been forced apart due to COVID-19, but the virtual Intercollegiate Marching Band will be an event that will bring together nearly 1,500 college marching band students, unified as one band.”
For more information about the CBDNA Intercollegiate Marching Band, visit cbdna-imb.com.
For more information about the Emory & Henry College Marching Band, visit https://www.ehc.edu/academics/music/instrumental-ensembles/marching-band.