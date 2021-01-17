Emory & Henry Marching Band students perform with intercollegiate band

EMORY, Va. — The Emory & Henry College Marching Band is proud to announce that three students performed in the College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA) Intercollegiate Marching Band (IMB). They joined nearly 1,500 nominated performers from 200 bands in 45 states and Puerto Rico, all working together to produce a virtual college marching band show.

The following performers from the Emory & Henry College Marching Band participated: Alex Rife, trumpet; Bryant Bautista, trombone; and Abby Mills, clarinet.

“With all of the events of the past fall and the challenges that marching bands faced across the country, we are really excited about the opportunity for our students to participate in such an incredible event,” said Dr. Matthew Frederick, director of bands at Emory & Henry College, before the big day. “It is such a unique opportunity for our students to virtually perform with their peers from across the country. We are really excited to be able to see the Emory & Henry Marching Band represented on such a national stage.”

Joining in unity during a time when college marching bands have been forced to the sidelines, the CBDNA IMB is keeping the spirit alive by performing virtually together. This unique project combines college marching bands from different conferences, regions and styles in a single performance.