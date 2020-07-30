Emily Stewart gives listeners the opportunity to enjoy her music raw and unfiltered

Unfettered freedom thrives in the voice and music of Emily Stewart.
She’s an untethered purveyor of roots entwined.
So come close when Stewart unwinds during her occasional Sunday Serenade. Streamed live via her Facebook page on Sunday, Stewart delivers a pastiche of flavors in as intimate a setting as any actual venue could convey.
“I always try to do something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” said Stewart by phone from Nashville. “I’ll have a couple of new tunes. One is called ‘Dark Cloud.’ I wrote it last night.”
Stewart, a bright cloud native of South Alabama, said she’s gravitated to a practice of writing at least one song per week during the pandemic. She misses the stage. However, livestreams give her a chance to channel new songs as part of a needed outlet.
“When I perform live, it almost feels like I’m channeling something from another place,” said Stewart, who lives in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“It’s like I leave my body. I can feel the energy of my ancestors coming through.”
Rote descriptions fail to grasp Stewart’s style. She’s a stew that’s more than beef, an idea that’s broadened beyond the page. She’s elusive, onstage and in song.
“There’s folk, country and blues elements in there, rooted in there,” she said. “I’m from South Alabama, so there’s a bayou element. There’s a swampy-ness to it, absolutely. There’s a swing vibe to it. I try to keep it bright, especially nowadays.”
Stewart plays multiple instruments, including banjo, though not in the bluegrass vein of Earl Scruggs. He pioneered the instrument; she took it up in the aftermath of an accident.
“I didn’t start playing music until I got hit by a tractor,” Stewart said. “I was laid up for five months. Josh Watson of The Grand Ole Uproar tricked me into picking up the banjo. Then he dragged me onstage for the first time. That was in the group Our Horse Jethro.”
That was more than a decade ago. Like a pen needs paper, a brain an idea, Stewart soon found that she needed music. Craved music, even. A daughter of writers, Stewart believes music provides an outlet for her storytelling ways.
Take her song “Barbara Jean.”
“Oh, Lord,” Stewart said. “That’s one about a suicide I witnessed. I was at an ATM in Greensboro. I got out of my car, looked around, and everybody was facing a parking deck.”
Atop the parking deck, a woman threatened to jump. Then did.
“I was probably 15 feet from where she landed,” Stewart said.
Not exactly Johnny Paycheck’s “(Pardon Me) I’ve Got Someone to Kill.” Nonetheless, it’s a harrowing song, one that Stewart tabs as her most personal.
“I’m working on a song about my great-grandmother, who lived during the 1918 pandemic. She lived to be 104,” Stewart said.
The song references a certain concoction of her great-grandmother’s, a remedy made to cure a person’s ills.
“There’s a line, ‘A spoonful of honey and a little bit of kerosene,’” Stewart said, “which according to her, those two things would heal anything that ails you.”
Perhaps the song will emerge on Stewart’s forthcoming EP. She hasn’t a date in mind for its release, though she has a working title and theme.
“It’s called ‘Blessing Hearts and Taking Names,’” Stewart said. “It’s telling people’s stories, kind of in a small-town vein.”
That’s Emily Stewart music for you. Made for the world at large, yet gathered from the ramparts and remnants of Andy Griffith’s America, her tunes aren’t of the flag-waving sort, but her stars glitter and her stripes show as real and relatable.
“I want to connect with as many souls as possible,” Stewart said. “Music is the one thing that almost everybody will show up for.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.