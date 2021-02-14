Elizabethton criminal justice instructor named award finalist

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Myles Cook, a Marine Corps veteran and criminal justice instructor at Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton is the East Tennessee Regional Finalist in the SOAR (Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition) competition sponsored by the Tennessee Board of Regents.

Cook will compete for Technical College Faculty of the Year in competition with regional finalists from Middle and West Tennessee. The winner will be announced on March 24.

TCAT Elizabethton President Dean Blevins nominated Cook for the award. Graduates of the criminal justice program, which began two years ago, receive “corrections officer” certification upon completion of the training, which is held at TCAT Elizabethton’s 1500 Arney St. location.

According to Blevins, the curriculum consists of a broad range of topics designed to equip jailers and guards with the knowledge and understanding of inmate processing, maintaining order in the jail and invoking disciplinary measures when necessary.

This training, which may be completed in two trimesters, provides students with knowledge of emergency procedures, mental health and first aid, defensive tactics and use of force, ethics and legal issues, investigations, personal development and worker characteristics, among other items. The classroom is equipped with a jail cell that is used in the training.