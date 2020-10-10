Drive-thru food pantry distributes to those in need every fourth Friday

Community Baptist Church, Crusenberry said, began decades back but outgrew the locale about five years ago. The building, he said, dates at least to the 1930s.

“Back in the 1930s,” he said, “two missionaries — two little ladies from England, worked in this building.”

Yet today neither a choir sings nor preachers preach inside the building. However, those who come to apply for eligibility to receive food, will earn an earful of the gospel from Crusenberry.

“I’ll take prayer requests. I’ll give them a devotional,” he said. “With every box of food we distribute, there is a gospel tract tucked inside. Every box goes out with the gospel. This is an avenue to share the gospel.”

The pantry serves as a bridge across which recipients can avail themselves to God. It’s meant to feed the belly and the soul.

“Number one, people won’t know God loves them until you show them,” Crusenberry said. “This is the same work that Christ did. He fed people. He healed the sick, said to send him more.”

Reference one of the Bible’s most employed passages relative to the task of feeding the hungry. It’s Matthew 25:35, which begins: “For I was hungry, and you gave me food … .”