Drive-thru food pantry distributes to those in need every fourth Friday

BRISTOL, Va. — A lonesome whistle blew from a train in the distance early Thursday morning. A dog howled blue and lonely, sight unseen, nearby.
A drifter, large pack on his pack, walked slowly by.
Perhaps he will return to “The Table” Food Pantry on Friday, Oct. 23. Operated by Community Baptist Church in their former location on King Mill Pike in Bristol, Virginia, since the onslaught of COVID-19, the pantry distributes food to those in need every fourth Friday of each month via drive-thru.
“It’s a huge need,” said Pastor Todd Crusenberry of Community Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. “We’ve operated this food pantry for five years.”
Potential recipients fill out a brief application to determine need.
“Every person who has filled out an application, except for one, has qualified,” Crusenberry said. “Basically, if you’re below the poverty level, you will qualify.”
Somewhere near where you sit right now, someone is hungry. They haven’t food enough to quiet the pangs of hunger. They may live in your neighborhood, perhaps even next door.
Particularly during the current pandemic, a lack of food among local families appears to have accentuated. Jobs lost or reduced can lead to barren cupboards and empty fridges.
“In the last two distributions, we ran out,” Crusenberry said. “It’s getting worse.”
Boxes of cereal huddle with canned foods in a dazzling collection of edibiles inside the converted food pantry. An industrial freezer hums while perched on what once served as Crusenberry’s pulpit.
Tables laden with cereal boxes and bags of M&Ms as well as Gerber baby food hug a wall to the right, where in years past rows of pews held the church’s membership. A lone organ, now quiet and dusty, rests up front and to the left.
“We give away a huge box of food, which includes produce, bread, bakery, and drinks,” Crusenberry said. “Everybody likes a treat. Whenever we see a car with a family with kids, we’ll load them down with candy. Sometimes their eyes are as big as saucers.”
Community Baptist Church, Crusenberry said, began decades back but outgrew the locale about five years ago. The building, he said, dates at least to the 1930s.
“Back in the 1930s,” he said, “two missionaries — two little ladies from England, worked in this building.”
Yet today neither a choir sings nor preachers preach inside the building. However, those who come to apply for eligibility to receive food, will earn an earful of the gospel from Crusenberry.
“I’ll take prayer requests. I’ll give them a devotional,” he said. “With every box of food we distribute, there is a gospel tract tucked inside. Every box goes out with the gospel. This is an avenue to share the gospel.”
The pantry serves as a bridge across which recipients can avail themselves to God. It’s meant to feed the belly and the soul.
“Number one, people won’t know God loves them until you show them,” Crusenberry said. “This is the same work that Christ did. He fed people. He healed the sick, said to send him more.”
Reference one of the Bible’s most employed passages relative to the task of feeding the hungry. It’s Matthew 25:35, which begins: “For I was hungry, and you gave me food … .”
“When we see a single mom pull up in a car, bumper hanging off, window taped up, kids in the back seat, we’re helping Christ (with the food pantry),” Crusenberry said. “Judgment goes out the window. You’re doing the work of Christ.”
Drastic are the needs of many within the midst of Bristol. They’re old folks and young folks, friends as well as family and neighbors.
“It may be your grandpa. It may be your grandma,” Crusenberry said.
Take note those of giving hearts. The Table food pantry accepts donations.
“Turkeys, any types of food — frozen or fresh,” Crusenberry said. “We lost a freezer, so we need a commercial freezer. Money always helps. We hope to have enough turkeys to give one to every family who comes in November.”
Imagine an empty table on Thanksgiving Day. No turkey cooked and carved, no food to eat. It may be today, tonight, tomorrow that a family opens its kitchen cabinets to find them empty.
It may even be you.
“If the church in America did its job,” Crusenberry said, “there wouldn’t be anyone hungry.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
