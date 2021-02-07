DoorDash and VRLTA partner to provide $450K in funds to Virginia restaurants

The program will be administered by VRLTA, with assistance from local partners across the commonwealth. VRLTA will manage the application and selection processes as well as the distribution of funds. Grants of $3,500 will be awarded, and recipients will be chosen by judges from the restaurant and tourism industries. The judges will ensure grants are distributed across Virginia and prioritize businesses that have not benefited from other financial assistance. In addition, a minimum of 20% of the grants will be earmarked to minority-owned and/or women-owned businesses.

Applications will be available on the VRLTA website from Feb. 4 to March 1, and grants will be distributed to selected restaurants by the first week of April. Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Independently owned with no more than three locations

• Currently has at least one location open and operating as a food service establishment in Virginia, with a brick-and-mortar location

• Annual gross revenue of $3 million or less (for the single restaurant applying)

• 50 or fewer employees (at the single restaurant applying)