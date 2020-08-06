Dogwood Garden Club to host flower exhibit

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Dogwood Garden Club of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will host a flower exhibit at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in the museum’s Victorian parlor on Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16, during normal business hours, Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The Beautiful Blooms flower exhibit, “What’s in Your Garden Sanctuary,” will show what native plants and flowers to plant in your yard to entice butterflies, bees and birds into your flower garden. The Dogwood Garden Club is dedicated to community beautification throughout the town of Big Stone Gap. For more information about the Dogwood Garden Club, please contact one of the members.
There is no charge to visit the exhibit; however, if you wish to tour the museum, the regular admission rates apply: adults $5, children 6-12 $3, under 6 free.
Participants are required to social distance between those not in the same household. Face coverings are required if you enter the museum
For more information about this exhibit, please call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.
