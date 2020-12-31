Dimestore Cowboys: Greeneville’s rowdy roadhouse-style country band takes the stage at Capone’s on Saturday

“We want to get back out every weekend playing shows, playing music,” he said. “We’ve had a few shows here and there this year, but nothing like we normally have.”

Furthermore, the Dimestore Cowboys do not rate as a sedate country band. They’re rowdy, love to perform for rambunctious audiences, and own the music to back it up and fuel it on.

“With social distancing and masking up, it hasn’t felt the same, but we understand the need to do so,” Shaffer said. “James had COVID. He said it was the sickest he had ever been. He beat it.”

Maybe there’s a song in there somewhere. If so, it can join a new album’s worth of songs courtesy Dimestore Cowboys. About two weeks ago, they issued an eponymous album, one that features Folk Soul Revival’s Chad Light on pedal steel guitar.

“Number one, a Dimestore Cowboys song has to have a real story, real life experiences,” Shaffer said. “Every song on the album is real stories from me and James’ life.”

He wrote two of the LP’s songs, including the steel-strewn “My Reality.”

“It’s about some struggle with anxiety, not being able to sleep,” Shaffer said. “I struggled with it mentally.”