Dimestore Cowboys: Greeneville’s rowdy roadhouse-style country band takes the stage at Capone’s on Saturday

Greeneville’s Dimestore Cowboys belong on roadhouse jukeboxes, honky-tonk stages and beer joint marquees.
Instead, 2020 witnessed the Stetson hat-wearing cow-pie kickers on the sidelines. COVID-19, don’t you know.
So with enthusiasm overflowing, the Dimestore Cowboys saddle up and sidle over to Capone’s in Johnson City on Saturday, Jan. 2. It’s an actual show. They’re branding it an After New Year’s Show. Support acts for the night include Shake it Like a Caveman, newcomers Hickory Tree and neo-folk singer Chase Buchanan.
“We’re hoping people will celebrate the whole weekend,” said Jason Shaffer, bass guitarist and with former rodeo performer James Brashears, co-founder of the Dimestore Cowboys. “It’s been a tough year.”
Resolutions, goals — however one wishes to brand them, Shaffer said the Dimestore Cowboys hope and pray for a return to normalcy in the coming new year.
“We want to get back out every weekend playing shows, playing music,” he said. “We’ve had a few shows here and there this year, but nothing like we normally have.”
Furthermore, the Dimestore Cowboys do not rate as a sedate country band. They’re rowdy, love to perform for rambunctious audiences, and own the music to back it up and fuel it on.
“With social distancing and masking up, it hasn’t felt the same, but we understand the need to do so,” Shaffer said. “James had COVID. He said it was the sickest he had ever been. He beat it.”
Maybe there’s a song in there somewhere. If so, it can join a new album’s worth of songs courtesy Dimestore Cowboys. About two weeks ago, they issued an eponymous album, one that features Folk Soul Revival’s Chad Light on pedal steel guitar.
“Number one, a Dimestore Cowboys song has to have a real story, real life experiences,” Shaffer said. “Every song on the album is real stories from me and James’ life.”
He wrote two of the LP’s songs, including the steel-strewn “My Reality.”
“It’s about some struggle with anxiety, not being able to sleep,” Shaffer said. “I struggled with it mentally.”
Elsewhere on the album, the Cowboys keep it country. They stray far from anything laced with pop, EDM or hip hop elements, each of which regularly inform that which brands much of today’s country-branded music.
“Sound-wise, we like a mix of ’70s-style country with ’90s-style country,” Shaffer said. “It’s everything from George Jones to George Strait.”
To the point, they recorded one cover for the album, a jukebox-tilting take on country weeper “You’re Still on My Mind.” It’s a song that’s been tackled from the likes of George Jones to The Byrds.
“That was James’ idea,” Shaffer said. “He said we ought to do a cover for the album. George Jones’ version is more of a ballad than what we did, but I think you can hear some of George Jones’ voice in this song.”
Dimestore Cowboys morphed into being from the remnants of another band led by Shaffer and Brashears, JB5 N Dime. That was 15 years and many songs ago.
“It revamped as the Dimestore Cowboys,” Shaffer said. “It’s a country band. James, it’s all he knows. He’s only recently discovered the Rolling Stones and Queen.”
Seriously?
“Seriously,” Shaffer said. “Country is all he knows.”
Like most anyone else who plays music, the Dimestore Cowboys harbor dreams. Theirs may be lit in neon and clad in rhinestones, but their goals for the future center on essences.
“Keep writing music, keep writing songs,” Shaffer said. “If it leads to something bigger, I’m in. I love real country music.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.