Deeper Shade of Blue headlines Song of the Mountains program April 3 at Lincoln Theatre in Marion

“We’ve come a long way since then,” Pope said by phone from his home in Monroe, North Carolina.

Their independent status changed when they signed with Mountain Fever Records. The label issued the band’s critically hailed album, “Steam,” in 2018.

“We were looking to put music out through a bigger airway,” Pope said. “We were looking for a bigger push to get music out worldwide.”

An enormous leap, the band had previously concentrated on the East Coast and Southeast. Until recent years, they had never ventured even into the Midwest. Last year was to have changed that.

“We were going to go to Ireland before COVID hit,” Pope said. “We were going to go to Canada.”

Instead, the fellas got to work. By day, they work regular jobs. Otherwise, they’ve been crafting and recording new songs for an upcoming album. Pope said that other than mixing and mastering, the album is ready for release on an undisclosed label.

“We’re really happy with how this record has turned out,” he said. “They’re all good songs. If we don’t like it, we don’t cut it. It’ll probably be out in the summer.”