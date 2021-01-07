David Peterson to perform Friday at State Line Bar & Grille in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Va. — David Peterson ambled across Cumberland Square Park, encased Martin guitar in hand. Upon an empty stage of gargantuan size, Peterson uncased his prized acoustic, cradled it and sang.
“Just follow the stairway,” Peterson sang, “to this lonely world of mine.”
Hear Peterson sing Johnny Paycheck’s “Apartment No. 9” and more tomorrow night, Friday. Just drop by State Line Bar & Grille on the Tennessee side of State Street.
“I’ll be on at 6,” said Peterson. “Two sets, three hours of music.”
A veteran of America’s hillbilly highway, Peterson’s style meets at the crossroads of bluegrass and country music.
“There’s an instrumental prowess in bluegrass that doesn’t exist anywhere else,” said Peterson, long the leader of the traditional bluegrass band 1946. “Bill Monroe’s music was spooky. He could take you to a place that was dark.”
To his point, Peterson referenced the song “Short Life of Trouble,” famously recorded by bluegrass’ Stanley Brothers. Carter and Ralph Stanley, as with Peterson, thrived when singing such ballads.
“I love ’em,” Peterson said of ballads. “I love ‘em like ‘Shenandoah,’ the songs that tell a story, like ‘Silver Dagger.’ Ballads, that’s the essence of country music. ‘Thy Burdens are Greater than Mine,” Hank Williams, I love singing that. Hank Williams was so strong.”
Reference Peterson’s album, “Comin’ On Strong,” for ample evidence of his country love. It features what may have been pedal steel guitarist legend Buddy Emmons’ final recordings. Whatever, the album drips in tones of twang and country essence.
“Hank Williams would be the poster boy for country music,” Peterson said. “Hank Snow is another good example. And the Louvin Brothers. They weren’t afraid to touch on a lot of topics. Thematically, almost nothing was off limits — like ‘Kneeling Drunkard’s Plea.’ You’ll hear all about all sorts of things in country music.”
Murder to moonshine, the illicit to the implicit, shameful to shameless — country music holds back pretty much as an avalanche would. Strike the twang and hold on tight.
“Jimmie Davis sang about things that would make people blush now,” Peterson said.
Well, that’s Peterson, a prodigious balladeer whose forte encompasses bluegrass origins as well as country music’s depth. He sings as if exclusively to you. He’s personal and personable, relatable and real.
Peterson sings with touch. Listen intently and Peterson will touch your heart. Whatever the song, he might not have written the song, but he’ll sing and sound as if he had.
“Bill Monroe said that if you listen close enough, bluegrass music will touch your heart, touch your soul,” Peterson said.
Depending on the day, week, month, or perhaps year, one may find Peterson with guitar in hand and song from his soul on either the Grand Ole Opry stage or singing on a sidewalk. Either way, he’s a singer in search of an audience wherever that audience may be found.
“It’s probably more personal on the sidewalk,” he said. “The Opry, it’s iconic. I enjoy both of them. I enjoyed playing with Kitty Wells and Johnnie Wright at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Ray Price was on that show.”
Neither Country Music Hall of Fame members Price nor Wells will appear alongside Peterson at State Line — but their music may take a turn. Peterson’s as apt to spin through one of his own tunes as he is to resurrect a ringer from George Jones or Jimmy Martin.
Peterson emotes much as whiskey, beer and wine do — lightning by the drop.
“We’ll probably start with bluegrass and go into country and take requests,” Peterson said. “You just might hear Paycheck’s ‘Motel Time Again.’ Last time I was there I did some George Jones songs like ‘Things have Gone to Pieces.’ That’s a masterpiece.”
