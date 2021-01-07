David Peterson to perform Friday at State Line Bar & Grille in Bristol, Tennessee

Well, that’s Peterson, a prodigious balladeer whose forte encompasses bluegrass origins as well as country music’s depth. He sings as if exclusively to you. He’s personal and personable, relatable and real.

Peterson sings with touch. Listen intently and Peterson will touch your heart. Whatever the song, he might not have written the song, but he’ll sing and sound as if he had.

“Bill Monroe said that if you listen close enough, bluegrass music will touch your heart, touch your soul,” Peterson said.

Depending on the day, week, month, or perhaps year, one may find Peterson with guitar in hand and song from his soul on either the Grand Ole Opry stage or singing on a sidewalk. Either way, he’s a singer in search of an audience wherever that audience may be found.

“It’s probably more personal on the sidewalk,” he said. “The Opry, it’s iconic. I enjoy both of them. I enjoyed playing with Kitty Wells and Johnnie Wright at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Ray Price was on that show.”

Neither Country Music Hall of Fame members Price nor Wells will appear alongside Peterson at State Line — but their music may take a turn. Peterson’s as apt to spin through one of his own tunes as he is to resurrect a ringer from George Jones or Jimmy Martin.