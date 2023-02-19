We’re getting closer and closer to seeing the completion pf the Virginia Creeper Trail’s close cousin.

This week, the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved awarding a $70,800 contract to Inland Construction to rebuild Trestle No. 6 on the Mendota Trail.

The Mendota Trail is being constructed on a former corridor owned by the Southern Railroad, where trains stopped running in 1972.

When completed, the trail will span 12.5 miles, mostly in western Washington County.

Money to rebuild Trestle No. 6 comes from state funds awarded to the Mendota Trail Conservancy to complete the entire trail before June 30.

When finished, the trail will stretch from a parking lot at Bristol, Virginia, on Island Road to a parking access at Mendota Road in Mendota, Virginia, in sight of Clinch Mountain.

Inspired by the nearby Virginia Creeper Trail, which runs 34 miles from Abingdon to the North Carolina border at Ashe County, the Mendota Trail is one of about 50 rails-to-trails project in Virginia.

Leaders of the Mendota Trail Conservancy have informally lobbied in recent months to have the Mendota Trail eventually become either a state park or a county park.

The trail corridor passed through the community of Benhams and through the remote and rocky woods of the Wolf Run Gorge near Phillips.

The trail also crosses the North Fork of the Holston River on the “Sunny Side Bridge,” which takes its name from The Carter Family’s famous song “Keep On the sunny Side.” The old Southern Railroad corridor continues west from Mendota to pass through Maces Spring, Virginia, where the Carter Fold stands as a music barn dedicated to preserving the music of The Carter Family, a Scott County group discovered at Bristol, Tennessee, in 1927.

Though the Mendota Trail is slated to span 12.5 miles, the Mendota Trail Conservancy owns an additional 1.5 miles of the former railroad corridor from Mendota to the Scott County border. Still, there are no immediate plans to convert that section into a recreational trail.

But stay tuned: I’m predicting quite a bit of Mendota Magic.

Why, Scott County folks may become quite excited when they see what’s happening over the border in Washington County.

Popular demand may dictate more and more of the Mendota Trail.

At least, that’s what happened in North Carolina on the old Abingdon Branch of the Norfolk and Western Railway — the route used to build the Virginia Creeper Trail. There, a small portion of the “Virginia Creeper” line exists at Lansing —maybe hoping to catch the Creeper Craze in Ol’ Virginny.