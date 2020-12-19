COVID protocols will be enforced, but Christmas Eve services can still be found

For many from coast to coast and around the world, Christmas Eve church services classify as must-attend moments. Christians and otherwise, many of whom do not attend church regularly, normally fill the pews and bulge the walls of churches come each Christmas Eve.

They come to hear the basics, from God’s foretelling of the coming savior, to Joseph and Mary’s pilgrimage from Nazareth to Bethlehem, to the birth of Christ in a humble manger. Readers may find the Christmas story in the New Testament books of Matthew and Luke.

“Mary was a young girl. She’s pregnant. Who in the world believed that there is a virgin-born child?” Houck said. “Can you imagine all of the talk? There was talk. Mary had to hear the talk, the wagging tongues. Just think of who thought of how foolish Joseph was. Then think of the journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem. They’re two heroes in my life.”

Read in full, the world-changing account details one of monumental perseverance. In essence, they traveled as if through the darkness of night, bound for the light of a brand new day for all.

“They absolutely persevered,” Houck said. “I can’t imagine all they went through — people laughing, talking, mocking. Yet they persevered.”