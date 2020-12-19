COVID protocols will be enforced, but Christmas Eve services can still be found

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Christmas will not pause.
Candles of red and white occupy a variety of sanctuaries throughout the Tri-Cities. Yes, some will remain dark this year.
Yet just as preachers preach and sinners sin, Christmas Eve services will go onward on Thursday, Dec. 24. Two of Bristol’s larger churches, NorthStar Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, and Central Christian Church in Bristol, Tennessee, will acknowledge the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Eve.
“It’s one of my favorite services of the year,” said Mark Overton, senior pastor of Central Christian Church.
Central Christian’s service begins at 5 p.m.
“It’s a candlelight service,” Overton said. “We hold electronic candles, and everyone lights them at the end.”
White candles line an aisle and red poinsettias flank the pulpit inside the sanctuary of Overton’s church on Melrose Street near downtown Bristol. A pair of Christmas trees number among the seasonal accoutrements at NorthStar Baptist Church, located on Kings Mill Pike on the Virginia side of Bristol.
“It’s a simple service,” said William Houck, senior pastor of NorthStar Baptist.
NorthStar Baptist’s service starts at 6 p.m.
“We’ll tell the Christmas story, turn on the candles, and sing ‘Silent Night,’” Houck said. “There’s no sermon. I’ll read scripture. I just love it.”
Yet as with life during the pandemic, this year’s Christmas Eve services include strict protocols. For instance, anyone who wishes to attend either of the aforementioned services, needs to register. One may do so online at the respective church websites.
Furthermore, each locale asks attendees to wear masks. Social distancing, in the form of cordoned pews and chairs spaced six feet apart, will be enforced. Numerous containers of hand sanitizer can be found within each building. Additionally, officials from each church discourage hugging among congregants.
“If we get an influx of people, we’ll have another service,” Overton said. “After each of our services at the church, we spray down all of the pews front and back with Lysol.”
Deadlines to register to attend are Sunday, Dec. 20 for Central Christian Church and Monday, Dec. 21 for NorthStar Baptist Church.
“A lot of people don’t want to come out, so it will be online,” Overton said. “It’s the next best thing to being there.”
For many from coast to coast and around the world, Christmas Eve church services classify as must-attend moments. Christians and otherwise, many of whom do not attend church regularly, normally fill the pews and bulge the walls of churches come each Christmas Eve.
They come to hear the basics, from God’s foretelling of the coming savior, to Joseph and Mary’s pilgrimage from Nazareth to Bethlehem, to the birth of Christ in a humble manger. Readers may find the Christmas story in the New Testament books of Matthew and Luke.
“Mary was a young girl. She’s pregnant. Who in the world believed that there is a virgin-born child?” Houck said. “Can you imagine all of the talk? There was talk. Mary had to hear the talk, the wagging tongues. Just think of who thought of how foolish Joseph was. Then think of the journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem. They’re two heroes in my life.”
Read in full, the world-changing account details one of monumental perseverance. In essence, they traveled as if through the darkness of night, bound for the light of a brand new day for all.
“They absolutely persevered,” Houck said. “I can’t imagine all they went through — people laughing, talking, mocking. Yet they persevered.”
Hope birthed, swaddled in the form of the Christ child. The son of God, savior of all mankind henceforth, Christ’s birth signaled ultimate and eternal hope.
It was relevant then, more than 2,000 years ago, and it’s just as relevant now — even during and perhaps even more so during the pandemic.
“There’s so many people with so many hurts,” Houck said. “They’ve lost their joy. They’ve lost their peace. That’s what church is all about, to bring them hope, to bring them peace. We want to bring them hope, show them some light in the darkness.”
Somewhere in downtown Bristol, Salvation Army bell ringers ring their bells.
Somewhere in downtown Bristol, someone prays for better days ahead.
Somewhere in downtown Bristol, the lost seek some light from whatever darkness they trod.
“There’s hope in the Lord,” Houck said. “Hope and Love, Tom, that’s what it’s all about.”
And so even during a pandemic, even amid mounting deaths and fear rampant and raging, Christmas Eve services carry on. They bring hope. They bring love.
As Elvis Costello once sang, “Through troubled times my spirit gets so downhearted sometimes … what’s so funny ‘bout peace, love and understanding?”
Add hope to the mix and we have the Christmas story.
“Man,” Overton said, “it’s going to be a holy moment.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
