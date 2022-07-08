Cornerstone of Bristol's faith community dead at 90

A giant in the Bristol faith community passed away this week.

Rev. Dr. W.A. Johnson, pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia for more than six decades, died Wednesday.

“He always put Christ first,” Rev. Jackie Nophlin, pastor at Household Of Faith Community Church in Bristol, Virginia, said. “He was a great man, an honorable man and a Christian man – he always put God first in everything that he did.”

Born in York County, Virginia, Johnson came to Bristol in the winter of 1961, when Nophlin was around 5 years old. She already had a pastor, but would soon get to know Johnson, who served as a mentor throughout her life.

“Dr. Johnson was the type of pastor where he was pastor to everyone,” Nophlin said. “His character was that he reached out to the community – to everyone. His main point was to try to get Blacks ahead in this area, to show that you had to work at it, work towards goals that you’ve set, and education was a key in that process.”

Nophlin, who serves as president of the Bristol Area Ministerial Alliance (BAMA), said Johnson’s death happened rather suddenly, although she recalled visiting him in the hospital and joking with him that nothing was wrong with him, sharing a laugh and “a good visit.” She said she will never forget Johnson’s last piece of advice.

“He told me to continue with the Alliance, because we are doing something out in the community – we are moving forward,” Nophlin said. “He told me to continue on doing the good work.”

Nophlin said Johnson was 90 years old and will be remembered for his efforts to unite all people of faith, something she’s strived to do as president of BAMA.

“Dr. Johnson wanted all denominations to come together,” Nophlin said. “We’re not going to agree on everything, but because we serve the same God, we ought to be able to worship together and praise God together.”

Johnson was an advisor to BAMA up until his passing, Nophlin said, who said she never did anything without his advice.

“Dr. Johnson wanted us to continue striving to bring our Black and white sisters and brothers to come together and worship together, and not only inside of the four walls (of church). He wanted us to go out into the community.”

In a 2011 interview with the Herald Courier commemorating half a century at the Lee Street Baptist pulpit, Johnson said he didn’t intend on staying in Bristol when he arrived in 1961, but that he was glad he did.

“I am pleased with my life and what God has done through me – here,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way because Bristol has been good for me and the church has been good to me.”

Arrangements were incomplete as of Friday evening.