'You never know who will walk onstage at Rhythm & Roots': Musical acts prepare for festival's return

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Finally.
Two years in the making, the 20th Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion renews next weekend, Friday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 12.
Despite the presence of killer COVID-19, Rhythm & Roots moves forth in downtown Bristol. It’ll be a hive where music and people hope to make a mighty buzz, where bands from the realms of country, Southern rock, blues and more will create a salve for aching souls.
“I love the variety of music that Rhythm & Roots brings,” said Rhonda Vincent, often referred to as today’s queen of bluegrass. She returns to Rhythm & Roots at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, on Tim White’s Country Music Mural stage.
“You never know who will walk onstage at Rhythm & Roots,” Vincent said. “I love the collaborations.”
Like back in 2007 at Rhythm & Roots. Country veteran Gene Watson sat on his bus behind the Paramount awaiting his show. Vincent, who was scheduled to perform later in the day at the mural, popped her head into Watson’s bus.
“Hey, Gene,” Vincent said, “what do you want to do?”
Vincent recorded Buck Owens’ “Together Again” with Watson on his then-latest album, “In a Perfect World.”
“I don’t know,” replied Watson. “We’ll figure it out onstage.”
And they did. She sang several songs with Watson during his slot at Rhythm & Roots, and he returned the favor later in the day during her spot at the festival.
“I remember that!” Vincent said. “You just never know what might happen at Rhythm & Roots.”
Remember this: Blackberry Smoke, one of the festival’s headliners, will make its Rhythm & Roots debut on State Street at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Like most bands on the road, they’re navigating tricky waters amid the reassertion of the pandemic.
“Bobbin’ and weavin’,” said Charlie Starr, lead singer and co-founder of Blackberry Smoke.
Music history — from Jimmie Rodgers blues circa 1927 to Rhythm & Roots rockers — bobs and weaves throughout downtown Bristol’s past. The impact and import of Bristol as the Birthplace of Country Music is not lost upon the bandstand-shakers in Blackberry Smoke.
“I always think about that anytime somebody talks about Bristol, about Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family,” Starr said. “I can really feel the vibe. It’s like standing onstage at the Ryman or even at the Grand Ole Opry, where they have the little circle that actually came from the original stage at the Ryman. It’s tangible.”
Music made Bristol, put it on the international map. Rhythm & Roots carries it forth.
Like crayons in a Crayola box, multitudes of shades of music and musicians come to Bristol during Rhythm & Roots. This year’s lineup ranges from country singers to rock bands and bluegrass acts.
Nashville’s Steel Woods, who precede Blackberry Smoke on State Street at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, label as a rock band from the South. Examine them closer to find roots of country, blues and gospel.
“The whole idea about The Steel Woods was that we’ll both be able to create music without handcuffs,” said Wes Bayliss, lead singer of The Steel Woods. He co-founded the band with Jason “Rowdy” Cope, who died in January.
“We were the label,” Bayliss, 30, said. “We were the everything. Me and Rowdy, we never did want to do anything that didn’t mean something. We just do what we like.”
Rhythm & Roots invites exploration. In any given year, a walk throughout the festival reveals soul, straight-up blues, varieties of folk music, old-time music and Americana.
Then there’s classically trained Dave Eggar, a New Yorker who lives in Bristol. A world-renowned cellist whose résumé includes appearances on records by Coldplay and tours with Evanescence, Eggar appears at the Paramount on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m.
“It’ll be a cavalcade of characters,” said Eggar. “I’m going to share some stuff from my new record, ‘Awakening,’ which is a meditation record. Most of it’s going to be more of the shreddy, wild Appalachian and rock-singed Jimi Hendrix craziness. We’re doing some chamber grass, which is what Blake Collins and Phil Faconti and I are calling it, which is a mixture of Mozart and bluegrass.”
Consider Aaron Earl Livingston, son of a Philadelphia preacher. He’s neither Mozart nor chamber grass, but he crafts music in the vein of American rhythm and blues.
Call him Son Little.
“Ever evolving,” said Little about his music.
His most recent album, last year’s personally revelatory “Aloha!” was recorded in Paris, France.
“For me, I want every song to have its own link to me,” Little said. “They’re all important to me. Always trying to find a new way to say something.”
Experience Son Little at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, on the State Street Stage. Come next Sunday, it may be hot, might be cool, could be raining. Whatever, Little said that when everything clicks, it’s as if the clock no longer ticks.
“That’s an incredible thing, when you’re really connected with people,” he said. “It’s like time standing still, like I’m moving around, but everything else is standing still.”
Little to anything stands still during Rhythm & Roots. When the gates open and music starts, people dance in the aisles of the Paramount, along State Street and even on rooftops.
Frankly, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion defines as Americana on parade. And this year’s fest just may double as a gigantic exhale. Bristol needs Rhythm & Roots. People need music.
“Always,” Starr said. “I’ve seen it now after being sidelined for so long. You can see it on people’s faces. You can see what music means to people.”
