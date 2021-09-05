'You never know who will walk onstage at Rhythm & Roots': Musical acts prepare for festival's return

Like crayons in a Crayola box, multitudes of shades of music and musicians come to Bristol during Rhythm & Roots. This year’s lineup ranges from country singers to rock bands and bluegrass acts.

Nashville’s Steel Woods, who precede Blackberry Smoke on State Street at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, label as a rock band from the South. Examine them closer to find roots of country, blues and gospel.

“The whole idea about The Steel Woods was that we’ll both be able to create music without handcuffs,” said Wes Bayliss, lead singer of The Steel Woods. He co-founded the band with Jason “Rowdy” Cope, who died in January.

“We were the label,” Bayliss, 30, said. “We were the everything. Me and Rowdy, we never did want to do anything that didn’t mean something. We just do what we like.”

Rhythm & Roots invites exploration. In any given year, a walk throughout the festival reveals soul, straight-up blues, varieties of folk music, old-time music and Americana.

Then there’s classically trained Dave Eggar, a New Yorker who lives in Bristol. A world-renowned cellist whose résumé includes appearances on records by Coldplay and tours with Evanescence, Eggar appears at the Paramount on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m.