Watch Now: Cattle farmer joins program to learn to advocate for agriculture

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Wrapping her hands around a warm mug of coffee, Sarah Scyphers steals a minute from her busy morning schedule to gaze out her kitchen window, catching the morning sun shining on the hills that surround her Meadowview home.

It’s another day on the farm for the working mother, who scrambles along with her husband, Aaron, to get their two children ready for school while she packs lunches for the school day. Before leaving for work in a nearby town, Scyphers pulls on her farm boots and heads to the barn to turn heifers out to pasture and feed the dogs.

“I wouldn’t know how to function without having something other than my family to feed,” laughed the cattlewoman, who, along with her family, operates Springlake Livestock, a registered Hereford herd and commercial cow-calf operation.

Her farm life is a true agrarian lifestyle, said Scyphers, 39, a third-generation farmer raised on her family’s Floyd, Virginia, farm.

Not only is Scyphers a positive influence in her home, she also finds every opportunity to be an advocate for agriculture in her community.

A member of Farm Bureau since she was in college, Scyphers was among only 16 agricultural leaders throughout the country to participate in the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Women’s Communications Boot Camp last month in Washington, D.C.

The intensive training opportunity is for any female Farm Bureau member who wants to build the skills needed to communicate about agriculture.

Farm Bureau is a grassroots, nonprofit agriculture organization whose purpose is to make the business of farming more profitable and the community a better place to live and work.

Scyphers studied beside participants from as far away as Arizona, Michigan and Missouri. “It was very empowering to be in the same room with these women who all have different stories to share,” she said.

“It truly was a boot camp. The program facilitators gave us hard questions that challenged and required us to think about how we can best communicate our messages about agriculture with different media.”

The intensive four-day training featured hands-on sessions related to public speaking, working with media and messaging.

The Boot Camp experience empowers women leaders by giving them the communication skills to share information with elected officials, connecting with influencers on the local, state and national levels. They also can join social media campaigns that spotlight modern agriculture.

Scyphers said the participants learned how to be comfortable making presentations, using talking points and writing concise messages. “It’s an area that’s not been focused on in the past,” she said.

Best of all, the training will be a big benefit in her own job as program specialist at Farm Credit of the Virginias Knowledge Center in Abingdon.

“I can take those skills from Boot Camp and help teach local Farm Bureau members and other producers how to share their messages across multimedia platforms, such as television, radio and print — and even legislators,” said Scyphers.

“Advocating for agriculture is one of the most important things anyone involved in the industry can do. Not only does it show others in your community what you’re doing, but it puts out a positive message and builds personal relationships.”

Advocating for agriculture

During the Boot Camp training exercises, Scyphers chose to engage in a platform focusing on broadband infrastructure. What she learned reinforced the importance of high-speed internet on farm operations and how to advocate for better services in her own community.

The topic is particularly important to her since the family struggles with inadequate internet services at the farm, something that impacts the family in their everyday operations.

“We are what I call ‘an internet desert,’” she said. “We have no high-speed internet or broadband,” said Scyphers.

Because she and her husband work day jobs, they would like to rely on calving cameras in the barn to alert them if a cow is having difficulty giving birth. Currently, services at their home do not support this option.

“Broadband and high-speed internet have become almost as essential as electricity and water,” Scyphers said. “Farmers rely on broadband access to follow commodity markets and communicate with their customers and even operate businesses from their homes.”

Early days

Women have always played an important role in farming, whether physically working in the fields or making decisions at the kitchen table.

The Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS) indicates that more than half of all farming operations in the United States had at least one woman operator in 2019.

Scyphers has taken an active role in agriculture since she was a youth, working alongside her father and grandfather and other family members.

At an early age, she became the caregiver of the family’s sheep.

“Taking care of the sheep was a way I contributed to our family operation and was able to take ownership in one of our farm enterprises. It really made me realize that I wanted to stay in agriculture in some form.”

After graduating from Virginia Tech with a degree in animal and poultry science, she later earned her master’s degree in education and began teaching agriculture. After teaching for two years in North Carolina, she relocated to Holston High School in Damascus, where she taught agriculture for a decade before moving to Farm Credit in the Knowledge Center.

In addition to her recent honor, Scyphers won the Virginia Young Farmer Discussion Meet in 2014 and the Virginia Young Farmer Excellence in Agriculture Award in 2016, both awarded by Virginia Farm Bureau.

Raising a generation

Sharing her passion for the land is something that just comes natural to her.

The couple’s children, Isaac and Hannah, are learning from their parents how to be good stewards of the land.

Working beside their parents, the children feed livestock, open gates and care for the farm animals.

Among their many chores, 10-year-old Hannah’s job is to fill the syringes with medicine when her parents vaccinate cattle, and 12-year-old Isaac helps out by using an applicator gun to apply dewormer solutions when livestock are isolated in a head gate.

Following in their parents’ footsteps, the children participate in local 4-H and FFA organizations, showing their market steers, registered heifers and market lambs and hogs.

“For me, I don’t think there is any better way to live your life and raise your kids than on a farm,” said Scyphers. “Farmers are the lifeline to the rest of the country and the world.

“If you want to see someone who is selfless, look at a farmer. They put the needs of their livestock and their crops before themselves every single day.”

Even on the bad days, Scyphers still sees the benefits of farming.

“Some days, you question why you do what you do, but the positives always outweigh the negatives. There are a lot of things about agriculture that are great, and there a lot of things about agriculture that are really tough. But when it comes down to it, at the end of the day, it’s a lifestyle.

“To quote a friend, we’re not only raising crops, we’re raising the next generation of farmers to be passionate about agriculture.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.