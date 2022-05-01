UVa-Wise writing project seeks teachers for newly funded Appalachian storytelling program

A yearlong, $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities has been awarded to the Appalachian Writing Project to collect stories from the region in cooperation with public schools.

The Appalachian Writing Project (AWP), a nonprofit affiliated with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, provides an array of programs to develop and train writers and teachers in the Appalachian region. This project will shed new light on the history and culture of Appalachia, told from the perspectives of the people who live here.

Students and teachers in grades three through 12 at participating schools will collect and transcribe oral histories from family members and neighbors, and they will also find tangible artifacts for an exhibit that will be shown in schools and archived online. Teachers will help create and assign tasks to students to help them sift through important artifacts and stories as they collect information.

The initiative is focused on the theme “(Re)Telling Our Stories: Central Appalachia’s Cultural Contributions in Oral History and Artifact.” The Southwest Virginia Museum in Big Stone Gap and the Appalachian African American Cultural Center (AACC) in Pennington Gap will also serve as partners. Of the grant total, $25,000 is dedicated to finding untold stories of slavery in central Appalachia, according to AACC founder Ron Carson.

“This grant gives us the opportunity to showcase central Appalachia’s story and contributions to our nation,” said AWP Director Amy Clark, who is also a UVa-Wise professor of communications and Appalachian studies. “We are thrilled that we can continue serving our region’s teachers by giving them the opportunity to build this program in their schools.”

Participating classrooms (just 25 in all) from eastern Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will be selected on a competitive basis. The program will run from fall 2022 to spring 2023.

“Teachers can come from any discipline,” Clark said, “not just English teachers. Students will write up interpretations to artifacts they bring and create exhibits. We want to represent all aspects of Appalachia — environmental, cultural, historical.”

If accepted, teachers will attend a weeklong summer institute starting June 6. They will also go on field trips to museums and attend other culturally relevant programs during the year and work with specialists at the Southwest Virginia Museum to learn about artifact curation, preservation and interpretation.

The project hopes to include UVa-Wise student interns.

Local teachers interested in participating in the project will be able to apply in the coming weeks. They should be on the lookout for emails from their districts and watch the Appalachian Writing Project Facebook page. They can also contact Clark at aclark@virginia.edu for an application.