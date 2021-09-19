 Skip to main content
The Girl and the Raven named 'best eggs' in region
The Girl and the Raven, an Abingdon café that serves breakfast and lunch, earned the honor of having the best eggs in the region in a statewide contest run by the Virginia Egg Council.

As part of a campaign to support local restaurants weathering the pandemic, the Virginia Egg Council launched a contest for Virginians to vote on the best eggs in their region among local restaurants. Winners are given a $1,000 prize to offset financial loss, create new positions or make upgrades to their businesses.

The Girl and the Raven, owned by Hugh and Julie Belcher and Ariane and Cillian Hegarty, is located in an 1886 historic building on East Main Street and serves breakfast staples, paninis, sandwiches, fresh-pressed juice, coffee and more. They are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nearly 300 nominations were submitted for the Virginia Egg Council contest, and the campaign reached 1.45 million Virginians.

