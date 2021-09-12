Tennis Anyone?: Where is our empire in the mountains?

I’m a “Tri-Cities” kind of guy.
Yeah, I know there’s more than just one set of Tri-Cities around here. Bristol is technically two cities. Then you get to Elizabethton, Mountain City and Bluff City.
We could be the Seven Cities.
Or we could just go back to the “Mountain Empire.”
At 52, I’m old school. I’ve been in the Tri-Cities … er, Mountain Empire … for 29 years this month — yet have visited relatives here since I was an infant at Greeneville, Tennessee, in the days before The Beatles broke up.
I use “Mountain Empire” when I write weather stories for this newspaper.
Or I say “Tri-Cities.”
But I got stopped in an editor’s filter when I tried sneaking in the chic “Appalachian Highlands” moniker earlier this week for a news article.
Question: Should we call this area the Appalachian Highlands?
“No one calls it that,” my trendy, 20-year-old, college-educated daughter told me Thursday evening.
“I’ve never heard that before,” she added.
My spunky daughter also rejected the “Mountain Empire” tag.
“Where the ---- is the empire?” she asked me, letting loose a bit of foul language. “Yeah, we’re in the mountains. … But when I hear the word ‘empire,’ I think Empire State Building, New York City, rich families building it. I don’t think of little Southwest Virginia producing a ------- empire.”
But, wait, sweet daughter — we do have Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap and the Mountain Empire Airport at Groseclose.
On Thursday night, I called the airport.
“There’s not a lot of other things with ‘Mountain Empire’ in the title,” said the airport manager, Brian Burkett. “The airport has been called this, actually, since 1958. The name has been around a while.”
My question to Burkett: Does the name “Mountain Empire” make sense for Southwest Virginia?
His answer: “If you say ‘Mountain Empire,’ a lot of people are not going to really understand where that is,” Burkett said.
Or maybe what it is.
“Define ‘empire,’” my daughter told her phone.
She read a definition of controlling countries or states and asked, “Is there one person controlling the whole Tri-Cities?”
I just looked at her.
“No,” she said. “It’s not the ---- ‘Mountain Empire.’ That’s gotta go. It’s just the Tri-Cities.”
