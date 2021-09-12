Tennis Anyone?: Where is our empire in the mountains?

“Where the ---- is the empire?” she asked me, letting loose a bit of foul language. “Yeah, we’re in the mountains. … But when I hear the word ‘empire,’ I think Empire State Building, New York City, rich families building it. I don’t think of little Southwest Virginia producing a ------- empire.”

But, wait, sweet daughter — we do have Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap and the Mountain Empire Airport at Groseclose.

On Thursday night, I called the airport.

“There’s not a lot of other things with ‘Mountain Empire’ in the title,” said the airport manager, Brian Burkett. “The airport has been called this, actually, since 1958. The name has been around a while.”

My question to Burkett: Does the name “Mountain Empire” make sense for Southwest Virginia?

His answer: “If you say ‘Mountain Empire,’ a lot of people are not going to really understand where that is,” Burkett said.

Or maybe what it is.

“Define ‘empire,’” my daughter told her phone.

She read a definition of controlling countries or states and asked, “Is there one person controlling the whole Tri-Cities?”