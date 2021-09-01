Tennis Anyone?: Where does the time go, and other questions I got from Radford

Later, when I got to Bristol in 1993, that newspaper was the great competitor of the Bristol Herald Courier as far south as Abingdon — until a few years ago.

Now, we are all the same company.

I arrived in Radford in 1990 — with not a gray hair on my 21-year-old head.

There was no internet back during my days at Radford University.

Hair bands and bubblegum heavy metal were still all the rage in 1990 — before the arrival of grunge.

The nighttime soap opera “Dallas” was still on the air, even though it had been more than 10 years since J.R. Ewing got shot and that show was a worldwide hit.

“Edward Scissorhands” was a big deal at the box office.

We went to war with Iraq right after I got to Radford. That was called the Persian Gulf War. And it was over in just a few days

Donald Trump was just a wild-haired business dude who showed up on David Letterman’s late-night talk show on NBC.

Prior to Letterman, you could still see Johnny Carson hosting “The Tonight Show.”

Pay telephones were everywhere. Hardly anyone carried a phone in 1990.