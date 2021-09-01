Tennis Anyone?: Where does the time go, and other questions I got from Radford

It’s been 31 years this week since I moved to the mountains of Southwest Virginia to finish my college education at Radford University.
I left behind my native Virginia Beach — and a whole lot of lawns to mow (about 20 a week), plus a part-time job delivering bread at an Italian restaurant and a more promising freelance job writing feature articles for the local newspaper, The Virginian-Pilot.
I didn’t realize just how long I’ve been out here until Thursday, when I was interviewing the executive director of the Main Street program in Abingdon.
I asked her about the Virginia Main Street program for Radford. That wasn’t a city that she recalled that was still on the list.
But it was back in my day, back in the 1990s.
I told her I was writing about the Main Street program in Radford 30 years ago when I was a college student at Radford.
And then it hit me: 30 years ago!
I’m old!
The original George Bush was the president of the United States when I was in college. And The Roanoke Times still delivered newspapers during the afternoon.
I freelanced for The Roanoke Times all during my years at Radford University.
Later, when I got to Bristol in 1993, that newspaper was the great competitor of the Bristol Herald Courier as far south as Abingdon — until a few years ago.
Now, we are all the same company.
I arrived in Radford in 1990 — with not a gray hair on my 21-year-old head.
There was no internet back during my days at Radford University.
Hair bands and bubblegum heavy metal were still all the rage in 1990 — before the arrival of grunge.
The nighttime soap opera “Dallas” was still on the air, even though it had been more than 10 years since J.R. Ewing got shot and that show was a worldwide hit.
“Edward Scissorhands” was a big deal at the box office.
We went to war with Iraq right after I got to Radford. That was called the Persian Gulf War. And it was over in just a few days
Donald Trump was just a wild-haired business dude who showed up on David Letterman’s late-night talk show on NBC.
Prior to Letterman, you could still see Johnny Carson hosting “The Tonight Show.”
Pay telephones were everywhere. Hardly anyone carried a phone in 1990.
About Bristol: Well, I didn’t get to Bristol in 1990.
I just knew that Bristol was where signs were pointing when you got on the I-81 exit ramp at Radford.
“Bristol” was also the name of some cheap cigarettes that I puffed during my younger and dumber days.
