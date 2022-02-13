Tennis Anyone?: Valentine's Day stories, like love, can start as a fluke

What you read on this page today is one of the longest-standing traditions at the Bristol Herald Courier.

It’s the annual Valentine’s Day story. And it started kind of has a fluke in 1994.

I was 24 when I wrote the first article that has since become an annual story of how a couple met, sometimes under strange circumstances, and how they later married and how their love blossomed.

The first couple was from Piney Flats, Tennessee, and they had met very much by chance along the New River in Grayson County, Virginia.

That couple faced a near fatality on another river excursion, but they would later get married.

The following year, I found another couple that had fallen in love at a Woodstock festival the previous year.

From there, my late, great editor, Jan Patrick, continued to let me find Valentine’s Day couples and write funky love stories.

One was the story of a long-distance love from the Philippines. Another shared the story of a graceful singer who came to love a rough-and-tumble guy who ended up singing with her.

One of the sweetest couples lived around Damascus, Virginia, and had been married for more than 60 years. I could tell they lived a very simple and happy life.

Often, these couples started off with a strange first impression of each other. But they let time pass, and they discovered true love.

Love is patient.

Love is kind.

Love never fails.

These are words directly from the biblical book of Corinthians. And these are words that are often repeated at weddings.

It’s the kind of advice that the couples have shared in the stories over nearly 30 years.

The couple in today’s newspaper follows the biblical teachings of marriage as a sacred union built on faith and trust. They speak of staying together.

Between the lines, they spoke of how they developed a mutual respect for helping each other and enduring whatever challenges life brought them.

They spoke of doing things together.

“Togetherness” is often cited as the secret glue that holds happy marriages together.

“Marry your best friend” has also been said year after year in these stories.

Not all of the Valentine’s Day couples have said that they think of Valentine’s Day is a really big deal.

Commercially, I believe Valentine’s Day is sitting on the calendar to jumpstart the economy after the Christmas season.

Even so, it is definitely a good time, at the beginning of a new year, to reflect on one of the greatest gifts that God has given to our hearts.

Get candy. Send flowers. Mail a card. But also take some time to read the Bible and understand where all of this came from.

Happy Valentine’s Day.

