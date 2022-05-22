Tennis Anyone?: The price we pay for the month of May

Out of sheer frustration, my 21-year-old daughter took off for an urgent care facility down in Bristol.

“I’m gonna go down there, and I’m gonna find out what’s going on,” she told me. “I’m gonna find out why all of us are feeling so bad.”

“It’s allergies,” I told her.

Seasonal allergies had my wife feeling what she could only describe as “terrible.”

My son stayed home two days from school with exhaustion and a cough that has persisted for about a week.

I felt barely alive on Wednesday, about two days after my daughter came home from work and complained that she had slept for five hours and still felt terrible.

Well, she did finally get to the doctor. And it did turn out to be a mucus congestion mess brought on by seasonal allergies.

She got through it. I’ve been feeding her soup every day. And she’s found her own nifty mix of allergy relief and nasal sprays, cough drops and NyQuil to get her through the lovely month of May.

At least the days are beautiful and bright. The weather appears perfect.

I love this month. It’s one of my favorites. And I know I’m not alone.

A park ranger once described these mountains where we live as like being inside a jungle, where there so many plants that grow from such a variety, you really have no idea what’s beneath your feet or over in the next field.

And, with all that blooms, you sometimes just find yourself wondering why this beautiful area in the most beautiful time of year appears so dangerous to your system.

Yet it’s almost like a drug. It’s almost like knowing you shouldn’t drink that beer or that wine or that whiskey. But you do it anyway. It feels good. You go outside. It seems good. It feels good. It looks good.

But then you’re coughing and sneezing and lying down on the couch for no reason. That’s the price we pay for the month of May.