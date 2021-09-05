Tennis Anyone?: The disappointment of bad spaghetti sauce

I sent my daughter down and told her that I really need to talk to her about something serious.

I had just gotten off the phone with my 88-year-old daddy. My daughter, at age 20, said she was worried.

“I’ve been trying to do something for you for several months, and it’s been working out, but it just did not work out this week. I’m sorry,” I said

My daughter looked at me with a stern face and thought that something was definitely wrong with her beloved granddaddy.

“What was wrong is that I used those wild tomatoes.”

What do you call them — volunteers, or you just call them wild tomatoes — they just did not work out with this week’s batch of spaghetti sauce on Thursday night.

Either that or I used one too many cans of spaghetti sauce.

But I cook the stuff often, sometimes for about a day and a half. And then it just turned into a mess. It was just such a strong batch of spaghetti sauce that it had a tart flavor that neither one of us could stand.

I was so sorry to disappoint my darling daughter after producing at least a dozen batches of spaghetti sauce for her this year.