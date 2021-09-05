Tennis Anyone?: The disappointment of bad spaghetti sauce

I sent my daughter down and told her that I really need to talk to her about something serious.
I had just gotten off the phone with my 88-year-old daddy. My daughter, at age 20, said she was worried.
“I’ve been trying to do something for you for several months, and it’s been working out, but it just did not work out this week. I’m sorry,” I said
My daughter looked at me with a stern face and thought that something was definitely wrong with her beloved granddaddy.
“What was wrong is that I used those wild tomatoes.”
What do you call them — volunteers, or you just call them wild tomatoes — they just did not work out with this week’s batch of spaghetti sauce on Thursday night.
Either that or I used one too many cans of spaghetti sauce.
But I cook the stuff often, sometimes for about a day and a half. And then it just turned into a mess. It was just such a strong batch of spaghetti sauce that it had a tart flavor that neither one of us could stand.
I was so sorry to disappoint my darling daughter after producing at least a dozen batches of spaghetti sauce for her this year.
That’s basically her favorite food. And I’ve been doing a really good job with experimenting and getting lots of good stuff in the sauce
I finally got mushrooms back in the mix, and I’ve tried meatballs. I’ve tried hot sausage. I’ve thrown in celery, which was a suggestion by my beloved mother-in-law, who passed away 20 years ago.
I’ve thrown in onions. I’ve used garlic powder. I got in some fresh peppers to replace the frozen batches that I got at the store.
But I felt like a failure this past week. It just didn’t taste sweet.
Was it the carrots that I didn’t use? A friend suggested that I use carrots to sweeten the spaghetti sauce. But I just couldn’t do it. I’ve never used carrots before.
What I will use next time is more water.
I just had entirely too rich for tomato flavor. It was either that extra can or it was those 20 some wild tomatoes that I threw in the mix without boiling them down with salt and sugar.
Oh, sugar. I wonder if that would’ve helped.
I’m not a quitter.
There will definitely be more spaghetti sauce.
I just don’t think I’m gonna invite anymore wild tomatoes to the party anytime soon.