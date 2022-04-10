Tennis Anyone?: Snow in April could be a blessing in disguise

It’s almost Easter. The grass needs mowing. Heck, I’ve already mowed part of it. And we’ve got snow reports. Really.

By the time you read this on Sunday morning, that snow will have come and gone on the mountaintops surrounding Bristol and beyond.

It’s just weird to be into the second weekend of April and still writing stories that warn travelers not to go up mountain roads because of snow.

Yeah, that’s the kind of snow I would say most people would like around here. It’s the kind that when you drive down to South Holston Lake, you can see snow on top of Holston Mountain, behind the lake.

You can take that gorgeous drive around Hansonville and look up and see snow on the mountains.

But be careful if you go to Sam’s Gap on the way to Asheville. That’s a treacherous piece of interstate highway as it is. Pretty, for sure, with lots of great overlooks. But be, oh, so careful in the snow.

Decades ago, when I first came to the Tri-Cities, I was traveling with a friend, and she hit a guardrail when we attempted to travel from North Carolina back to Tennessee on the old road before the interstate. We ended up turning around and abandoning going over the mountain.

But that was in the dead of winter. Like in January or February at the latest. Not April.

Go away, Old Man Winter. This ain’t Wisconsin.

This is spring already. We don’t need any more snow.

Well, maybe we do.

Maybe, just maybe, we do need more snow and maybe like every weekend in April or maybe even every day.

I mean, let’s say we could put up with snow just about every other day from now until the end of the month. And the reward would be, dare I say it, the end of stinkbugs forever.

I can see you smiling.

I ain’t never met a fan of stinkbugs.

Just imagine stinkbugs coming out in the spring and getting ready to invade all of our nooks and crannies with that nasty, icky smell. And yet Old Man Winter attacks with the purity of snowflakes.

Wow.

Let it snow. Let it snow. Let it snow.

