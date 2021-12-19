Tennis Anyone?: Santas around the world

Stroll on State Street these days, and you’ll find windows outside Theatre Bristol depicting Santa Claus getting ready for his midnight flight.

So, that’s the way it is along the Tennessee-Virginia border, right?

But is it that way with Ol’ Saint Nick all over the world?

Author Tom A. Jerman takes a look at “Santa Claus Worldwide: A History of St. Nicholas and Other Holiday Gift Bringers” with a new book, published by McFarland.

Jerman looks at legends and lore across the globe with a textbook-depth quality to the research.

One chapter is titled “Setting the Record Straight on the Nicholas to Irving to Moore to Nast History of Santa Claus.”

Another is titled “The Celebration of Christmas Before Christ.”

He also looks at “The Midwinter Celebration of Yule in Northern Europe.”

The book features illustrations showcasing the Kris Kringles of the past, plus contains a lengthy bibliography.

This paperback provides a thick and thorough examination of tales and tradition — just in time for Santa Claus.