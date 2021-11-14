Tennis Anyone?: President Andrew Johnson was son of East Tennessee

Johnson’s toxic politics trapped him in a corner, ultimately leading to his impeachment. His opponents tried to say he violated the “Tenure of Office Act” for firing a member of his cabinet, Edwin Stanton, the secretary of war.

Johnson was impeached in 1868 but escaped being booted from office by one vote.

Soon after, his political party lost faith. He was not nominated to be a candidate for the presidential election of 1868.

When Johnson left office, he refused to attend the inauguration of Ulysses S. Grant, the man who succeeded him in the oval office. Seems this pair had had a falling out, according to Gillette, and Johnson refused to ride in a carriage following Grant. So, instead, Johnson simply finished up his work — and went home to the mountains of East Tennessee.

Today, Johnson goes down in history as the first president to be impeached but certainly not the last. Impeachment happened once to Bill Clinton and twice to Donald Trump. But, all that modern-day politics usually means a spike in interest and attendance at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, said Gillette. “There’s a renewed interest in the impeachment process.”