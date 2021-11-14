Tennis Anyone?: President Andrew Johnson was son of East Tennessee

Andrew Johnson was never actually elected the President of the United States. But this tailor from Tennessee was sworn in as the nation’s 17th president after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.
Johnson had little time to prepare as president. Less than two months beyond Lincoln’s second inauguration, Johnson landed the job of chief executive after Lincoln was shot on April 14, 1865.
Lincoln chose Johnson as his running mate in the 1864 election in the midst of the Civil War. Johnson was a Union-supporting Southern Democrat. He was also the military governor of Tennessee, appointed by Lincoln.
Born in 1808, Johnson grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Yet he rose to political office from humble beginnings in Greeneville, Tennessee, where he had settled in 1827. Johnson established a tailor shop, where he sewed clothes and talked politics.
Locals loved Johnson. They elected him to Greeneville’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 1829. Here, Johnson served as the city’s mayor, said Shawn Gillette, the chief of interpretation of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville.
Little by little, Johnson climbed a successive string of state and national offices in both Nashville and Washington.
For four years, Johnson served as Tennessee’s governor in the 1850s — prior to the Civil War.
Johnson was a U.S. senator representing Tennessee when the state seceded from the Union in 1862, which left Johnson in a strange position, Gillette said.
“He’s basically a man without a country at that point.”
Yet Lincoln respected Johnson’s loyalty to the Union and made him Tennessee’s military governor — responsible for taking over Tennessee territories as they were won and brought under Union control during the Civil War.
Two years later, Johnson served as the running mate for The Great Emancipator.
Coming to Washington, D.C., Johnson was sworn in as vice president on March 4, 1865. But, on that day, when delivering a speech, Johnson was drunk.
“He had had a cold, and he had taken one too many hot toddies, and he was a bit tipsy on inauguration,” Gillette said.
It was a rocky start, for sure. But supporters swore Johnson was worthy of doing great things.
And, yes, he did. It was Johnson’s presidency that lassoed Alaska from the Russians.
Only, Johnson was temperamental and often got his feelings hurt, Gillette said.
During the challenging course of Reconstruction, Johnson vetoed bill after bill.
Johnson’s toxic politics trapped him in a corner, ultimately leading to his impeachment. His opponents tried to say he violated the “Tenure of Office Act” for firing a member of his cabinet, Edwin Stanton, the secretary of war.
Johnson was impeached in 1868 but escaped being booted from office by one vote.
Soon after, his political party lost faith. He was not nominated to be a candidate for the presidential election of 1868.
When Johnson left office, he refused to attend the inauguration of Ulysses S. Grant, the man who succeeded him in the oval office. Seems this pair had had a falling out, according to Gillette, and Johnson refused to ride in a carriage following Grant. So, instead, Johnson simply finished up his work — and went home to the mountains of East Tennessee.
Today, Johnson goes down in history as the first president to be impeached but certainly not the last. Impeachment happened once to Bill Clinton and twice to Donald Trump. But, all that modern-day politics usually means a spike in interest and attendance at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, said Gillette. “There’s a renewed interest in the impeachment process.”
In Greeneville, the national park includes a museum with Johnson’s preserved tailor shop, the brick house that Johnson called home in town and Johnson’s nearby grave.
In his final months, Johnson did do something that no other former president has achieved: He won election to the U.S. Senate. Unfortunately, that return to national politics was short-lived. Johnson died — within a few weeks of taking office — near Elizabethton, Tennessee, in 1875.