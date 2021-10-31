Tennis Anyone?: On Halloween, even Baptists get to be the devil

My brother was a girl. And I was the devil.

My daughter was a witch. And my son was Mario.

And that’s about all I really remember about family Halloween costumes.

My daughter wanted to be some kind of character out of Oz.

My son was simply addicted to video games. Still.

I don’t know how I ended up becoming the devil. I’m not sure how my hard-core Baptist mother ever went along with the fact that I was dressed as Satan.

But I had a pitchfork. And the polyester costume must’ve fit in with all the other kids of the 1970s.

As for my brother, I think it was my mother’s very strange, strange way of thinking she never had a daughter, as for why or what could explain his dressing up as a girl.

He’s not a girl. The guy has been happily married for over 25 years. To a girl.

But I remember how he wore jewelry and some sort of curly hair and makeup. Today, at 55, the photos that my mother has in her possession of my brother dressed as a girl for Halloween are probably the funniest photos of all.

And yet, he just kind of looks like an ugly girl. I wonder to this day if anybody actually believed that he was even wearing a costume.

