Tennis Anyone?: Next Thanksgiving, have your meal at midnight

I could not resist that rotisserie chicken when I passed by at that big-box store.
It was $4.03. That number seemed to spell Thanksgiving, to me. And it seemed a whole lot easier than trying to cook that half-thawed turkey that was in the refrigerator.
Turned out, that turkey was still frozen. So I tossed it back in the freezer and prepared for a midnight feast.
We’re 21 years into a new millennium and a time zone that doesn’t care anymore that Thanksgiving is not supposed to have stores open.
Black Friday?
That’s the day that you catch up on your Christmas shopping after going everywhere on Thanksgiving night.
And what do you do with Thanksgiving?
Well, you could still set the table for a 4 p.m. feast.
Bud, you know, that’s gonna put you behind in that race to get that television that’s going to actually cost the same price only three weeks later, just before Christmas.
But we are all dumb consumers. We’re going to go out and get that television on Thanksgiving afternoon or good old Black Friday.
So when do you carve into your bird?
At midnight, before Thanksgiving dawns. Thanksgiving can happen on Thursday just as it turns into that day.
Grab a glass of cheer. Slice into your cranberries. Load up your mashed potatoes, peas and some sort of bird.
A rotisserie chicken will do.
Makes it easy. And it tastes almost the same. Heck, it might even be juicier.
Now, of course, you could still do all the turkey and the trimmings and all of that other stuff. But you know you’re going to have to use Wednesday to get it done next year, right?
Take the day off. That’s when the newspaper inserts all of those Black Friday/Thanksgiving sales papers anyway.
This way, backing it up to Wednesday, will allow you to get out there and shop.
Wasn’t that the word we heard from George Bush 20 years ago? Get out and shop?
Perhaps you could start your meal at 10:30 or 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Just make sure it bleeds into Thanksgiving so you don’t lose some sort of tradition. I mean, do not disrespect the Pilgrims.
Just so long as you have a midnight toast as the calendar hits Thanksgiving, then you know you’ll be just fine.
Now, go to bed. Wake up and watch the parade and put your track shoes on. We’ve got a lot of shopping to do.
Off and running, you’ll know that you did your part in playing a Pilgrim.