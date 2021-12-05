Tennis Anyone?: Next Thanksgiving, have your meal at midnight

At midnight, before Thanksgiving dawns. Thanksgiving can happen on Thursday just as it turns into that day.

Grab a glass of cheer. Slice into your cranberries. Load up your mashed potatoes, peas and some sort of bird.

A rotisserie chicken will do.

Makes it easy. And it tastes almost the same. Heck, it might even be juicier.

Now, of course, you could still do all the turkey and the trimmings and all of that other stuff. But you know you’re going to have to use Wednesday to get it done next year, right?

Take the day off. That’s when the newspaper inserts all of those Black Friday/Thanksgiving sales papers anyway.

This way, backing it up to Wednesday, will allow you to get out there and shop.

Wasn’t that the word we heard from George Bush 20 years ago? Get out and shop?

Perhaps you could start your meal at 10:30 or 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Just make sure it bleeds into Thanksgiving so you don’t lose some sort of tradition. I mean, do not disrespect the Pilgrims.