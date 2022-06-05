Tennis Anyone?: Local authors celebrate new books

Popular Tri-Cities writer Kathy Jacobs lives in West Virginia but has homes in the Bristol and Abingdon area. So, hey — we’ve kind of adopted her into the roster of local writers, right?

For sure, and she’s celebrating the recent publication of six short stories in The Daily Yonder.

Jacobs says, “The focus of the collection is the resiliency of the Appalachian woman.”

Postponed program

Hold the date: Tanya Carroll Richardson’s appearance slated for today has been postponed for a date to be announced, said Ben Jennings, chairman of the “Sunday with Friends” series at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon, Virginia.

The author had planned to share her thoughts on self-love, the subject of her new book, “Love Notes to Myself: Meditations and Inspirations for Self-Compassion and Self-Care.”

Richardson is a professional intuitive and a regular contributor to Mind/BodyGreen.com.

She is the author of eight books, including “Angel Intuition,” “Forever in My Heart: A Grief Journal” and “Zen Teen.”

Local curiosity: Richardson is the wife of Michael Wartella, an artist and filmmaker. He grew up in Abingdon. Back in the ’90s, when Wartella was growing up in this area, I wrote a story for this newspaper on his rock band.

Jennings expects to reschedule Richardson’s appearance later this summer.

